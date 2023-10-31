https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/macron-should-consider-russias-interests-if-his-goal-is-to-bolster-central-asia-ties--1114623223.html
Macron Should Consider Russia's Interests if His Goal is to Bolster Central Asia Ties
Strengthening ties between France and Central Asia may add to bolstering European energy security, Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik.
According to the analyst, "by proactively deepening ties with Central Asian nations, France and Europe can diversify their rare earth supply chains."He pointed out that France seeks "to position Central Asian nations as active contributors to global connectivity and collaboration, rather than merely being bystanders in the larger geopolitical landscape."The analyst also argued that Macron's forthcoming visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan "should mark the beginning of a new era in France-Central Asia relations," which Raffoine said might see "the potential rewards in terms of energy security, geopolitical stability, and economic growth.""It's time for France, and by extension, Europe, to spearhead enhanced cooperation and shape a prosperous, balanced future in Central Asia, including negotiations with Russia and China. Macron has a strong national interest in doing so. Time will tell if he achieves his goals," Raffone concluded.
Macron Should Consider Russia's Interests if His Goal is to Bolster Central Asia Ties
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday and Thursday, in what is reportedly aimed at supporting the two Central Asian countries’ desire to "reinforce their links with Europe”.
Also on the table is expected to be the issue of providing France with more uranium from Kazakhstan, which remains Paris’ main supplier of this chemical component. France is purportedly looking to secure the supply of the radioactive metal after this past summer’s coup in Niger, the country’s third largest uranium supplier.
Commenting on Macron’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Raffone said that “a deeper commitment” in Central Asia is “crucial for both France and Europe at large.”
He argued that "strengthening bonds with Central Asia could secure energy security for Europe, provide a supply of rare earth elements and uranium (France's production of electricity relies at 70% on nuclear plants), and restore geopolitical balance in the Central Asian region."
Raffone recalled that currently, Europe “relies heavily on China for rare earth elements”, adding that such a dependency on a “singular supply chain is risky and jeopardizes its [the continent’s] technological advancement.” According to the analyst, “by proactively deepening ties with Central Asian nations, France and Europe can diversify their rare earth supply chains.”
The CIPI Foundation director claimed that despite France’s "visible setbacks in Africa’s Sahel region (the primary provider of uranium for France), Macron is trying to play a geopolitical role in the US-led framework of containment of Russia and China.” Raffone asserted that France’s "enhanced involvement in Central Asia can act as a counterbalance, ensuring that no single power dominates the region."
He pointed out that France seeks “to position Central Asian nations as active contributors to global connectivity and collaboration, rather than merely being bystanders in the larger geopolitical landscape.”
The analyst also argued that Macron’s forthcoming visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan “should mark the beginning of a new era in France-Central Asia relations,” which Raffoine said might see “the potential rewards in terms of energy security, geopolitical stability, and economic growth.”
That said, he warned, Macron’s plans cannot be fulfilled "without accommodating the interests of Russia and China."
"It’s time for France, and by extension, Europe, to spearhead enhanced cooperation and shape a prosperous, balanced future in Central Asia, including negotiations with Russia and China. Macron has a strong national interest in doing so. Time will tell if he achieves his goals," Raffone concluded.