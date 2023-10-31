https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/macron-should-consider-russias-interests-if-his-goal-is-to-bolster-central-asia-ties--1114623223.html

Macron Should Consider Russia's Interests if His Goal is to Bolster Central Asia Ties

Macron Should Consider Russia's Interests if His Goal is to Bolster Central Asia Ties

Strengthening ties between France and Central Asia may add to bolstering European energy security, Paolo Raffone, a strategic analyst and director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday and Thursday, in what is reportedly aimed at supporting the two Central Asian countries’ desire to "reinforce their links with Europe”.Commenting on Macron’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Raffone said that “a deeper commitment” in Central Asia is “crucial for both France and Europe at large.”Raffone recalled that currently, Europe “relies heavily on China for rare earth elements”, adding that such a dependency on a “singular supply chain is risky and jeopardizes its [the continent’s] technological advancement.” According to the analyst, “by proactively deepening ties with Central Asian nations, France and Europe can diversify their rare earth supply chains.”He pointed out that France seeks “to position Central Asian nations as active contributors to global connectivity and collaboration, rather than merely being bystanders in the larger geopolitical landscape.”The analyst also argued that Macron’s forthcoming visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan “should mark the beginning of a new era in France-Central Asia relations,” which Raffoine said might see “the potential rewards in terms of energy security, geopolitical stability, and economic growth.”"It’s time for France, and by extension, Europe, to spearhead enhanced cooperation and shape a prosperous, balanced future in Central Asia, including negotiations with Russia and China. Macron has a strong national interest in doing so. Time will tell if he achieves his goals," Raffone concluded.

