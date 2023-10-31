International
Migration Crisis Wears Out New York City
Migration Crisis Wears Out New York City
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Russia's advance into Avdeevka, US support for Israel, and New York offers one-way flights for migrants.
Migration Crisis Wears Out New York City
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Russia's advance into Avdeevka, US support for Israel, and New York offers one-way flights for migrants.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the capabilities of Russian forces, Russia's focus on Avdeevka, and President Zelenky's orders to defend Avdeevka at all costs. Mark discussed the recent Time magazine cover with Volodymyr Zelensky and how Zelensky's own administration views him as unstable.Next, Rachel spoke with Director of the Sydney-based Center for Counter Hegemonic studies Dr. Tim Anderson about the root problem of Israel, how the US war on Syria was to remove an opponent of Israel, and how the US calls support for Israel "a moral mission". Dr. Anderson talked about the way US conservatives have come out more anti-war than the liberals.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the Orthodoxy of Ukraine, a decade of attacks on the Orthodox religion of Ukraine, the US State Department's influence on transforming the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and the foreign interests invested in Ukraine. Then, Rachel spoke with Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies Mark Krikorian about the Senate resolution on Biden's "border security" plan that would release migrants into the US at a faster pace, New York City Mayor says the city is at capacity, and the stress on social services. Mark explained how Joe Biden has doubled the limits on illegal immigration and Democrats want to give amnesty to migrants allowed into America.
10:20 GMT 31.10.2023
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Russia's advance into Avdeevka, US support for Israel, and New York offers one-way flights for migrants.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about the capabilities of Russian forces, Russia's focus on Avdeevka, and President Zelenky's orders to defend Avdeevka at all costs. Mark discussed the recent Time magazine cover with Volodymyr Zelensky and how Zelensky's own administration views him as unstable.
Next, Rachel spoke with Director of the Sydney-based Center for Counter Hegemonic studies Dr. Tim Anderson about the root problem of Israel, how the US war on Syria was to remove an opponent of Israel, and how the US calls support for Israel "a moral mission". Dr. Anderson talked about the way US conservatives have come out more anti-war than the liberals.

In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the Orthodoxy of Ukraine, a decade of attacks on the Orthodox religion of Ukraine, the US State Department's influence on transforming the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and the foreign interests invested in Ukraine.

Then, Rachel spoke with Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies Mark Krikorian about the Senate resolution on Biden's "border security" plan that would release migrants into the US at a faster pace, New York City Mayor says the city is at capacity, and the stress on social services. Mark explained how Joe Biden has doubled the limits on illegal immigration and Democrats want to give amnesty to migrants allowed into America.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
