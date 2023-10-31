International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/russian-military-in-syria-strikes-underground-militant-hideouts-up-to-10-fighters-killed-1114629127.html
Russian Military in Syria Strikes Underground Militant Hideouts, Up to 10 Fighters Killed
Russian Military in Syria Strikes Underground Militant Hideouts, Up to 10 Fighters Killed
Kulit added that air attacks killed at least 10 militants.
2023-10-31T20:11+0000
2023-10-31T20:11+0000
world
russia
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105517/69/1055176920_0:121:2328:1431_1920x0_80_0_0_ab3ccce0cd0c36616fa9f1f5542fc134.jpg
Kulit added that air attacks killed at least 10 militants."The Russian aerospace forces carried out air strikes on targets of illegal armed groups involved in shelling the positions of Syrian government troops. In the areas of the settlements of Inkzin and Kansafra in the Idlib province, two underground hideouts and a warehouse with components for unmanned aerial vehicles were hit. Up to ten militants were killed," Kulit told a briefing.
russia
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105517/69/1055176920_130:0:2199:1552_1920x0_80_0_0_437a22ffc2b8b9cce1760885b9e701fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, russia, underground militant hideout in syria
syria, russia, underground militant hideout in syria

Russian Military in Syria Strikes Underground Militant Hideouts, Up to 10 Fighters Killed

20:11 GMT 31.10.2023
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov / Go to the mediabankRussian aircraft at Latakia airport
Russian aircraft at Latakia airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2023
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces have conducted airstrikes targeting militant facilities in Syria’s Idlib province and hit two underground hideouts, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.
Kulit added that air attacks killed at least 10 militants.
"The Russian aerospace forces carried out air strikes on targets of illegal armed groups involved in shelling the positions of Syrian government troops. In the areas of the settlements of Inkzin and Kansafra in the Idlib province, two underground hideouts and a warehouse with components for unmanned aerial vehicles were hit. Up to ten militants were killed," Kulit told a briefing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала