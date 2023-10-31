https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/russian-military-in-syria-strikes-underground-militant-hideouts-up-to-10-fighters-killed-1114629127.html
Russian Military in Syria Strikes Underground Militant Hideouts, Up to 10 Fighters Killed



MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian aerospace forces have conducted airstrikes targeting militant facilities in Syria’s Idlib province and hit two underground hideouts, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.
Kulit added that air attacks killed at least 10 militants.
"The Russian aerospace forces carried out air strikes on targets of illegal armed groups involved in shelling the positions of Syrian government troops. In the areas of the settlements of Inkzin and Kansafra in the Idlib province, two underground hideouts and a warehouse with components for unmanned aerial vehicles were hit. Up to ten militants were killed," Kulit told a briefing.