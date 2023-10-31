https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/russian-military-in-syria-strikes-underground-militant-hideouts-up-to-10-fighters-killed-1114629127.html

Russian Military in Syria Strikes Underground Militant Hideouts, Up to 10 Fighters Killed

Kulit added that air attacks killed at least 10 militants.

Kulit added that air attacks killed at least 10 militants."The Russian aerospace forces carried out air strikes on targets of illegal armed groups involved in shelling the positions of Syrian government troops. In the areas of the settlements of Inkzin and Kansafra in the Idlib province, two underground hideouts and a warehouse with components for unmanned aerial vehicles were hit. Up to ten militants were killed," Kulit told a briefing.

