UAW President Says Union Officially Suspending Strike Against 'Big Three' Automakers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain announced that the union is officially suspending the strike against the “Big Three” automakers, General Motors (GM), Stellantis, and Ford, after a reaching a tentative agreement with GM on Monday.
“Now, that we have a groundbreaking tentative agreement at GM, we are officially suspending our stand-up strike against each of the big three. You'll be receiving information in the near future, about when and how to return to work,” Fain said in a video address to auto workers on Monday.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement that he applauds the tentative agreement between UAW and GM and called it a historic and landmark agreement for the US auto industry.
Earlier on Monday, US media reported that UAW reached a tentative agreement with GM to conclude collective bargaining negotiations, following a workers’ strike that included tens of thousands of people.
Since September 15, approximately 45,000 American automotive employees at different facilities of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have engaged in strikes following unfruitful discussions, as the UAW pursues a 46% salary increase and a 32-hour working week, along with additional conditions.