https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/uaw-president-says-union-officially-suspending-strike-against-big-three-automakers-1114612399.html

UAW President Says Union Officially Suspending Strike Against 'Big Three' Automakers

UAW President Says Union Officially Suspending Strike Against 'Big Three' Automakers

“Now, that we have a groundbreaking tentative agreement at GM, we are officially suspending our stand-up strike against each of the big three,” Fain said in a video address to auto workers on Monday.

2023-10-31T00:50+0000

2023-10-31T00:50+0000

2023-10-31T00:51+0000

americas

uaw

general motors

general motors (gm)

strike

us automakers

us united auto workers (uaw)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113412258_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a357703a7027747ec239049d612241.jpg

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that he applauds the tentative agreement between UAW and GM and called it a historic and landmark agreement for the US auto industry. Earlier on Monday, US media reported that UAW reached a tentative agreement with GM to conclude collective bargaining negotiations, following a workers’ strike that included tens of thousands of people. Since September 15, approximately 45,000 American automotive employees at different facilities of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have engaged in strikes following unfruitful discussions, as the UAW pursues a 46% salary increase and a 32-hour working week, along with additional conditions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/following-stellantis-general-motors-reaches-tentative-contract-deal-with-uaw-1114607916.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

union strike, uaw, general motors, ford stellantis, us united auto workers, us automakers