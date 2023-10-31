https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/ukraine-and-gaza-are-both-self-manufactured-crises-put-upon-the-world-by-the-biden-neocons-1114614038.html

Ukraine and Gaza Are Both Self-Manufactured Crises Put Upon the World by the Biden Neocons

Israel launches the third stage of its war against Hamas, the rise of the new left wing peace party in Germany and Russian operations in the Avdeevka direction.

A new left wing peace party is rapidly rising in the polls and seems poised to wield great power in the future of German politics.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has launched the third phase of its war on Hamas, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Laith Marouf says that there are clear videos of Israeli military going into open fields in Gaza. Also, the leader of Hezbollah will be speaking on Friday; he has not spoken since the Gaza conflict started and many are anticipating his message.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian forces are pushing to encircle the town of Avdeevka that some are comparing to Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Mark Sleboda says that this can't be compared to Artemovsk because it was specifically set up as a meat grinder to wear down and destroy the Ukrainian army. Mark says that Avdeevka is set to be taken and controlled - it is the most heavily defended and fortified city in Ukraine and it is the platform that is used to shell residential areas in Donetsk.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. California Governor Gavin Newsom has met with Chinese leaders showing that it is possible to engage peacefully if respect is shown. In the meantime, the White House plans a meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in San Francisco next month. KJ Noh says that as of now there is no certainty that President Xi will attend this meeting. KJ also discussed the Pentagon flying strategic bombers near the Chinese border.Michael Maloof, senior security policy analyst, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The Biden administration is prioritizing world hegemony over the future of the US and humanity. Michael Maloof says that Ukraine and Gaza are both self-manufactured crises put upon the world by the Biden neocons. Also, he says that Israel's actions are intensifying the conflict. Michael argues that if the crisis expands and the region unites, the US empire would be unable to prevail.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rockfin, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The Prime Minister of Australia has admitted that he did not ask Joe Biden to release Julian Assange. Craig Jardula says that we need to reawaken the Assange story - our government lies to us and Assange represents the need to know the things that they are hiding.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the new world order. Former Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States Fiona Hill is suggesting that the Ukraine and Israel conflicts will change the world. Dr. Gerald Horne believes that the outcome of the Palestine conflict will be problematic for US imperialism. He argues that Turkey's President Erdogan's recent comments show that a fracture in NATO is growing. Also, he says that free speech is an another casualty of the Gaza conflict.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the EU. A new left wing peace party of Sahra Wagenknecht is rapidly rising in the polls and seems poised to wield great power in the future of German politics. Dan Lazare says that the Nord Stream bombing plays an important role because the US was behind it and the German economy has taken a beating as a result. He says that about 30 percent of the electorate are extremely unhappy with the government and this number will obviously grow.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss US politics. The new US House Speaker Mike Johnson has vowed to continue the Biden impeachment hearings. James Carey thinks that this is fraud because the entire system is corrupt. He thinks that nepotism is how Washington runs and the Congress will not touch it.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

