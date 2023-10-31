https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/ukraine-funding-on-the-back-burner-as-israel-gaza-war-intensifies-1114605597.html

Ukraine Funding on the Back Burner as Israel-Gaza War Intensifies

Ukraine Funding on the Back Burner as Israel-Gaza War Intensifies

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Israel-Gaza war intensifying as the United States attempts to approve a stand-alone aid package for Israel.

2023-10-31T08:44+0000

2023-10-31T08:44+0000

2023-10-31T08:44+0000

fault lines

radio

ukraine

hunter biden

gaza

israel

john fetterman

dan kovalik

avdeevka

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114605440_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3c73381d5244d69f0a12bffd1b6c0d65.png

Ukraine Funding on the Back Burner as Israel-Gaza War Intensifies On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamal Thomas and Malik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Israel-Gaza war intensifying as the United States attempts to approve a stand alone aid package for Israel.

In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with Fault Lines about the Russian offensive at Avdeevka and how the West's support for Ukraine might have taken a back seat as the US and allies focus on the Israel-Gaza conflict.In the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo joined Fault Lines to discuss how the Biden administration is treading a thin line between supporting the Israel-Gaza war while campaigning for the 2024 re-election. US President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to human rights, labor rights lawyer and peace activist Dan Kovalik as he recounts how he was assaulted by US Senator John Fetterman’s security guards while asking the Senator why he failed to support a ceasefire for Gaza.In the last hour, professor of English literature and orientalism at the University of Tehran Mohammad Marandi spoke to Fault Lines about Iran’s possible involvement in the Israel-Gaza war as Iran’s Foreign Minister said his country doesn’t want the war to escalate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza

israel

avdeevka

palestine

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, what is happening in gaza, israeli-palestine conflict, aid package for israel, russian offensive in avdeevka, situation in ukraine, who's winning in ukraine, joe biden's 2024 re-election campaign, dan kovalik's assault, iran’s involvement in the israel-gaza war