Shariy’s house in Spain’s Tarragona was hit with Molotov cocktails on October 24. The blogger has said that he received threats before the incident. Shariy is a founder of a political party that is banned in Ukraine.
Russia's intelligence services have uncovered the key people behind the Khimprom organized crime group, a Russian intelligence source told Sputnik. According to the source, employees of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, lawmakers, and journalists are among Khimprom's members."The Khimprom organized crime group has about 1,000 members. In 2014, it was organized, headed and coordinated by a native Russian, Egor Burkin, born in 1989. In 2016, Burkin moved to Ukraine and received a passport there in the name of Egor Levchenko, also born in 1989. At the moment, Burkin is hiding in Mexico," the source said.Law enforcement officers from the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, the Cyber Police Department and other structures are among members of the crime group, the source said."Burkin also involved Ukrainian lawmakers in the crime group — both to cover up the Khimprom organized crime group, and to create a positive image for himself and increase his own authority," the source said.
03:14 GMT 31.10.2023 (Updated: 03:23 GMT 31.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s intelligence service have found out that the Khimprom organized crime group is behind a recent attempt to set a house of Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy on fire in Spain, a Russian security source told Sputnik.
Shariy’s house in Spain’s Tarragona was hit with Molotov cocktails on October 24. The blogger has said that he received threats before the incident. Shariy is a founder of a political party that is banned in Ukraine.
"The assassination attempt was the work of members of Khimprom," the source said, adding that Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine from Russia in 2016, is the leader of the crime group that is involved in illegal drug trade.
Russia’s intelligence services have uncovered the key people behind the Khimprom organized crime group, a Russian intelligence source told Sputnik. According to the source, employees of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, lawmakers, and journalists are among Khimprom’s members.
"The Khimprom organized crime group has about 1,000 members. In 2014, it was organized, headed and coordinated by a native Russian, Egor Burkin, born in 1989. In 2016, Burkin moved to Ukraine and received a passport there in the name of Egor Levchenko, also born in 1989. At the moment, Burkin is hiding in Mexico," the source said.
Law enforcement officers from the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, the Cyber Police Department and other structures are among members of the crime group, the source said.
"Burkin also involved Ukrainian lawmakers in the crime group — both to cover up the Khimprom organized crime group, and to create a positive image for himself and increase his own authority," the source said.