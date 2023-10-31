https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/ukrainian-crime-group-behind-attempt-to-set-shariys-house-on-fire-in-spain---source-1114613158.html

Ukrainian Crime Group Behind Attempt to Set Shariy’s House on Fire in Spain - Source

Ukrainian Crime Group Behind Attempt to Set Shariy’s House on Fire in Spain - Source

Shariy’s house in Spain’s Tarragona was hit with Molotov cocktails on October 24. The blogger has said that he received threats before the incident. Shariy is a founder of a political party that is banned in Ukraine.

2023-10-31T03:14+0000

2023-10-31T03:14+0000

2023-10-31T03:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

anatoly shariy

ukraine

crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1f/1114613002_0:6:688:393_1920x0_80_0_0_0d6f4907875c3d2db4e33dd575287d6c.png

Shariy’s house in Spain’s Tarragona was hit with Molotov cocktails on October 24. The blogger has said that he received threats before the incident. Shariy is a founder of a political party that is banned in Ukraine. Russia’s intelligence services have uncovered the key people behind the Khimprom organized crime group, a Russian intelligence source told Sputnik. According to the source, employees of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, lawmakers, and journalists are among Khimprom’s members."The Khimprom organized crime group has about 1,000 members. In 2014, it was organized, headed and coordinated by a native Russian, Egor Burkin, born in 1989. In 2016, Burkin moved to Ukraine and received a passport there in the name of Egor Levchenko, also born in 1989. At the moment, Burkin is hiding in Mexico," the source said.Law enforcement officers from the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, the Cyber Police Department and other structures are among members of the crime group, the source said."Burkin also involved Ukrainian lawmakers in the crime group — both to cover up the Khimprom organized crime group, and to create a positive image for himself and increase his own authority," the source said.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anatoly shariy, khimprom, ukraine, ukrainian blogger, spain, crime