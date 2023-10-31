https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/us-base-at-omar-oil-field-in-eastern-syria-comes-under-missile-fire---source-1114629424.html

US Base at Omar Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile Fire - Source

According to the source, sounds of four explosions were heard in villages and areas near the oil field. US helicopters and drones took off after blasts, the source said.

