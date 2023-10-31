https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/us-base-at-omar-oil-field-in-eastern-syria-comes-under-missile-fire---source-1114629424.html
US Base at Omar Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile Fire - Source
US Base at Omar Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile Fire - Source
According to the source, sounds of four explosions were heard in villages and areas near the oil field. US helicopters and drones took off after blasts, the source said.
2023-10-31T21:07+0000
2023-10-31T21:07+0000
2023-10-31T21:07+0000
military
us military
us military
omar oil field
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114525365_0:92:3314:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_94f9bc46f3d431e165b1d7b89b1306ba.jpg
According to the source, sounds of four explosions were heard in villages and areas near the oil field. US helicopters and drones took off after blasts, the source said.
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114525365_292:0:3023:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f63e80bb0c5730dfdce1ff04c02614c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us military, omar oil field us base, syria, military, missile fire
us military, omar oil field us base, syria, military, missile fire
US Base at Omar Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile Fire - Source
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The US base at the Omar oil field in the province of Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria has come under missile fire, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
According to the source, sounds of four explosions were heard in villages and areas near the oil field. US helicopters and drones took off after blasts, the source said.