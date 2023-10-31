International
US Base at Omar Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile Fire - Source
US Base at Omar Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile Fire - Source
According to the source, sounds of four explosions were heard in villages and areas near the oil field. US helicopters and drones took off after blasts, the source said.
US Base at Omar Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile Fire - Source

21:07 GMT 31.10.2023
This picture shows a view of oil production facilities at the Omar oil field in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province. File photo.
This picture shows a view of oil production facilities at the Omar oil field in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
Subscribe
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The US base at the Omar oil field in the province of Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria has come under missile fire, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
According to the source, sounds of four explosions were heard in villages and areas near the oil field. US helicopters and drones took off after blasts, the source said.
