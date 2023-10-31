https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/us-is-trying-to-distance-itself-from-israels-actions-in-gaza-1114609127.html

US Is Trying to Distance Itself from Israel's Actions in Gaza

US Is Trying to Distance Itself from Israel's Actions in Gaza

In this episode of Political Misfits we are talking about Israeli troops in Gaza, Trump’s 14th Amendment trial, UAW's new deals.

2023-10-31T09:43+0000

2023-10-31T09:43+0000

2023-10-31T09:43+0000

political misfits

radio

gaza

israel

benjamin netanyahu

ai

starlink

uaw

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114608968_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aa23d5f074117a45c8eb915e5326db8c.png

US Is Trying to Distance Itself from Israel's Actions in Gaza The US tries to distance itself from Israel’s invasion of Gaza while providing consultation on the ground.

International geopolitical consultant, speaker, author, veteran and former security analyst David Oualaalou joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the slow start to Israel’s attempt to invade Gaza, how the US might be trying to distance itself from Israel’s military actions this past month, criticism within Israel of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the situation in Gaza, ongoing questions about how Israeli intelligence failed to predict the offensive by Palestinian militant groups, and whether journalists are being deliberately targeted in the conflict.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses US President Joe Biden's executive order on private AI development, whether Starlink could connect Gaza to the rest of the world when other communications are down, and how the war is and isn’t being censored.Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the reactions to the violence in Gaza by American society and US senators ignoring their constituents’ concerns and hopes for a ceasefire in Gaza. He also talks about the successful tactics of the United Auto Workers so far in its contract negotiations, why Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is riding high in the polls, and the reinstatement of a gag order on former President Donald Trump.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda talks about what happened at the Makhachkala Airport in Russia's Dagestan on Sunday, a global military diplomacy conference the Xiangshan Forum in China, and the unhealthy Western appetite for stories about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s death.The Misfits also touch upon arachnid auto accidents and the ongoing trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, what is happening in gaza, why does the us support israel, does starlink work in gaza, trump's trial, united auto workers success, what has happened in dagestan, xiangshan forum in china