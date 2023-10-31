https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/zelensky-feels-betrayed-by-western-partners-became-robotic-in-behavior---report-1114612535.html

Zelensky ‘Feels Betrayed’ by Western Partners, Became Robotic in Behavior - Report

A report by the US magazine Time quoted members of Zelensky's inner circle who say he's become robotic after feeling betrayed by Western allies.

“Now he walks in, gets the updates, gives the orders, and walks out,” one of the sources said, with a second source adding that he feels betrayed by his Western allies. Earlier on Monday, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that the Ukrainian armed forces are experiencing a critical lack of quality medicines and medical equipment, as the number of injured soldiers has tripled amid the crumbling counteroffensive. Last week, UK media reported that medical staff of the Ukrainian armed forces are complaining about faulty medical equipment and the lack of supplies, leading to an increase in the death toll in the wake of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Moreover, corruption is rampant among Ukrainian officials, a top advisor to Zelensky reportedly said. Zelensky acknowledged the problem of corruption in Ukraine, the report said. However, Zelensky also suggested that some foreign backers may be exaggerating the issue as an excuse to reduce support, the report said. The report comes as US lawmakers weigh a $106 billion supplemental funding request by the Biden administration, which includes money to support Ukraine and Israel. Some lawmakers have proposed considering aid for the two countries separately due to a potential lack of support for Ukraine among House Republicans.

