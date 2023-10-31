https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/zero-percent-contained-thousands-flee-southern-california-wildfire-1114629647.html

Zero Percent Contained: Thousands Flee Southern California Wildfire

Zero Percent Contained: Thousands Flee Southern California Wildfire

The Santa Ana winds – warm, dry gusts that sweep through Southern California yearly – helped drive a wildfire on Tuesday amidst evacuation orders affecting some 4,000 people.

The Santa Ana winds – warm, dry gusts that sweep through Southern California yearly – helped drive a wildfire on Tuesday amidst evacuation orders affecting some 4,000 people.The fire started Monday afternoon around the town of Aguanga and has so far burned through 1,200 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Dry conditions helped fuel the blaze and trigger evacuation orders for more than 1,100 homes. Another 500 homes are under an evacuation warning, according to fire department spokesperson Jerry LaRusso, meaning people there should be prepared for a possible order to evacuate if necessary.Recent winds and dry conditions created grass and brush that was “almost like kindling,” according to LaRusso. This week has seen the most powerful winds of the season so far, with gusts measuring from 20 to 25 miles per hour fanning the flames across the parched landscape.Additionally, an air quality alert was issued by the National Weather Service due to smoke from the blaze. As of Tuesday morning, firefighters said the fire was zero percent contained; the combined effort of 300 firefighters and three air tankers has so far failed to prevent its spread.The forecast called for winds to ease slightly Tuesday evening to around 15 to 25 miles per hour, potentially aiding firefighters’ efforts.Still, the local power company was considering cutting power to 144,000 people in the area to prevent the ignition of fires from downed power lines. Experts warned the current blaze could be a sign of things to come for the region later this fall.A recent study claimed that climate change caused by human burning of fossil fuels could cause portions of California susceptible to damage from wildfires to increase in acreage by 52% by midcentury.

