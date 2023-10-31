International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/zero-percent-contained-thousands-flee-southern-california-wildfire-1114629647.html
Zero Percent Contained: Thousands Flee Southern California Wildfire
Zero Percent Contained: Thousands Flee Southern California Wildfire
The Santa Ana winds – warm, dry gusts that sweep through Southern California yearly – helped drive a wildfire on Tuesday amidst evacuation orders affecting some 4,000 people.
2023-10-31T21:42+0000
2023-10-31T21:46+0000
americas
california
wildfire
fire
weather
extreme weather
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112319197_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b955e55579ace24e8b80515a06739a12.jpg
The Santa Ana winds – warm, dry gusts that sweep through Southern California yearly – helped drive a wildfire on Tuesday amidst evacuation orders affecting some 4,000 people.The fire started Monday afternoon around the town of Aguanga and has so far burned through 1,200 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Dry conditions helped fuel the blaze and trigger evacuation orders for more than 1,100 homes. Another 500 homes are under an evacuation warning, according to fire department spokesperson Jerry LaRusso, meaning people there should be prepared for a possible order to evacuate if necessary.Recent winds and dry conditions created grass and brush that was “almost like kindling,” according to LaRusso. This week has seen the most powerful winds of the season so far, with gusts measuring from 20 to 25 miles per hour fanning the flames across the parched landscape.Additionally, an air quality alert was issued by the National Weather Service due to smoke from the blaze. As of Tuesday morning, firefighters said the fire was zero percent contained; the combined effort of 300 firefighters and three air tankers has so far failed to prevent its spread.The forecast called for winds to ease slightly Tuesday evening to around 15 to 25 miles per hour, potentially aiding firefighters’ efforts.Still, the local power company was considering cutting power to 144,000 people in the area to prevent the ignition of fires from downed power lines. Experts warned the current blaze could be a sign of things to come for the region later this fall.A recent study claimed that climate change caused by human burning of fossil fuels could cause portions of California susceptible to damage from wildfires to increase in acreage by 52% by midcentury.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112319197_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1dbceb233696cdb8fd3b238fa0e3a72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california, california wildfire, southern california, aguanga, riverside county, weather, wildfire, fire, extreme weather, santa ana winds
california, california wildfire, southern california, aguanga, riverside county, weather, wildfire, fire, extreme weather, santa ana winds

Zero Percent Contained: Thousands Flee Southern California Wildfire

21:42 GMT 31.10.2023 (Updated: 21:46 GMT 31.10.2023)
© AP Photo / Ty O'NeilОгонь в Национальным заповеднике Мохаве в результате природных пожаров в Калифорнии
Огонь в Национальным заповеднике Мохаве в результате природных пожаров в Калифорнии - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ty O'Neil
Subscribe
Strong winds helped spread a wildfire south-east of Los Angeles Tuesday as attempts to control the blaze have so far proven unsuccessful.
The Santa Ana winds – warm, dry gusts that sweep through Southern California yearly – helped drive a wildfire on Tuesday amidst evacuation orders affecting some 4,000 people.
The fire started Monday afternoon around the town of Aguanga and has so far burned through 1,200 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Dry conditions helped fuel the blaze and trigger evacuation orders for more than 1,100 homes. Another 500 homes are under an evacuation warning, according to fire department spokesperson Jerry LaRusso, meaning people there should be prepared for a possible order to evacuate if necessary.
Recent winds and dry conditions created grass and brush that was “almost like kindling,” according to LaRusso. This week has seen the most powerful winds of the season so far, with gusts measuring from 20 to 25 miles per hour fanning the flames across the parched landscape.
Additionally, an air quality alert was issued by the National Weather Service due to smoke from the blaze. As of Tuesday morning, firefighters said the fire was zero percent contained; the combined effort of 300 firefighters and three air tankers has so far failed to prevent its spread.
The forecast called for winds to ease slightly Tuesday evening to around 15 to 25 miles per hour, potentially aiding firefighters’ efforts.
“Wind trumps everything,” said LaRusso. “Hopefully the forecast holds.”
Still, the local power company was considering cutting power to 144,000 people in the area to prevent the ignition of fires from downed power lines. Experts warned the current blaze could be a sign of things to come for the region later this fall.
“If we get the wrong weather at the wrong time and that aligns with the really dry fuels – which we know we have way too many of – it could still end up being a really serious fire season,” said Lenya Quinn-Davidson from the University of California’s division of agriculture and natural resources.
A recent study claimed that climate change caused by human burning of fossil fuels could cause portions of California susceptible to damage from wildfires to increase in acreage by 52% by midcentury.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала