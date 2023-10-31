Zero Percent Contained: Thousands Flee Southern California Wildfire
21:42 GMT 31.10.2023 (Updated: 21:46 GMT 31.10.2023)
Strong winds helped spread a wildfire south-east of Los Angeles Tuesday as attempts to control the blaze have so far proven unsuccessful.
The Santa Ana winds – warm, dry gusts that sweep through Southern California yearly – helped drive a wildfire on Tuesday amidst evacuation orders affecting some 4,000 people.
The fire started Monday afternoon around the town of Aguanga and has so far burned through 1,200 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Dry conditions helped fuel the blaze and trigger evacuation orders for more than 1,100 homes. Another 500 homes are under an evacuation warning, according to fire department spokesperson Jerry LaRusso, meaning people there should be prepared for a possible order to evacuate if necessary.
#HighlandFire in Riverside County, California, US....🔥— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 31, 2023
Update by @CALFIRERRU 10/31/23 5:45 a.m. - The fire has grown overnight to 2,200 acres and remains 0% contained. All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.pic.twitter.com/J2SyAcuaVu
Recent winds and dry conditions created grass and brush that was “almost like kindling,” according to LaRusso. This week has seen the most powerful winds of the season so far, with gusts measuring from 20 to 25 miles per hour fanning the flames across the parched landscape.
Additionally, an air quality alert was issued by the National Weather Service due to smoke from the blaze. As of Tuesday morning, firefighters said the fire was zero percent contained; the combined effort of 300 firefighters and three air tankers has so far failed to prevent its spread.
#SBCoFD has deployed a Type III Strike Team to the #HighlandFire near Aguanga, in Riverside County.— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 31, 2023
The 5 Brush Engines & 2 Chief Officers have been busy working on Division “W”.
Follow @CALFIRERRU for updates on the Highland Fire. pic.twitter.com/m5Df9eNFFP
Southern California wildfire prompts evacuation order for thousands https://t.co/5O8asvRdSL via @nbcnews— Dawn G (@dawnegray3) October 31, 2023
The forecast called for winds to ease slightly Tuesday evening to around 15 to 25 miles per hour, potentially aiding firefighters’ efforts.
“Wind trumps everything,” said LaRusso. “Hopefully the forecast holds.”
Still, the local power company was considering cutting power to 144,000 people in the area to prevent the ignition of fires from downed power lines. Experts warned the current blaze could be a sign of things to come for the region later this fall.
These strong winds are jacking up the danger of #wildfires in Southern California. This is #PorterRanch. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/7yFIE3F17V— Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) October 31, 2023
“If we get the wrong weather at the wrong time and that aligns with the really dry fuels – which we know we have way too many of – it could still end up being a really serious fire season,” said Lenya Quinn-Davidson from the University of California’s division of agriculture and natural resources.
A recent study claimed that climate change caused by human burning of fossil fuels could cause portions of California susceptible to damage from wildfires to increase in acreage by 52% by midcentury.