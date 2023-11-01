International
Week Four of Gaza Strip Hostilities in Photos
Week Four of Gaza Strip Hostilities in Photos
Conflict ignited in the Middle East on October 7 after Palestinian militant group launched a "surprise attack" on Israel. In response, Israeli government started conducting retaliatory strikes on Gaza Strip and introduced a complete humanitarian blockage of the region.
Hostilities and tension continue to rage on, sparking fears that the entire Middle East could get sucked into the conflict, as casualties rise on both sides. According to the latest data, the death toll in Gaza Strip has exceeded 8,500 people, while Israeli casualties reportedly surged to over 1,500 with only about 800 bodies having been identified. Explore Sputnik's photo gallery at your own discretion to see the havoc unleashed by the ongoing crisis.
The current Middle East conflict exploded on October 7 after the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched an attack on Israeli territory. In response, the IDF unleashed retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip and imposed a full humanitarian blockade of the enclave.
Hostilities and tension continue to rage on, sparking fears that the entire Middle East could get sucked into the conflict, as casualties rise on both sides.
According to the latest data, the death toll in Gaza Strip has exceeded 8,500 people, while Israeli casualties reportedly surged to over 1,500 with only about 800 bodies having been identified.
Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery at your own discretion to see the havoc unleashed by the ongoing crisis.
© AP Photo / Mohammed Dahman

A distraught Palestinian man holding a dead child who was found under the rubble of a demolished building following Israeli airstrikes on the Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

A distraught Palestinian man holding a dead child who was found under the rubble of a demolished building following Israeli airstrikes on the Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
1/11
© AP Photo / Mohammed Dahman

A distraught Palestinian man holding a dead child who was found under the rubble of a demolished building following Israeli airstrikes on the Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

© AFP 2023 / Khaled Desouki

Egyptian tanks are rolled out near Egypt's northern Rafah border crossing with Gaza on October 31, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Egyptian tanks are rolled out near Egypt&#x27;s northern Rafah border crossing with Gaza on October 31, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. - Sputnik International
2/11
© AFP 2023 / Khaled Desouki

Egyptian tanks are rolled out near Egypt's northern Rafah border crossing with Gaza on October 31, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

Two women peer out of a destroyed building's window in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, looking at the destructive aftermath of Israel's heavy bombardment.

Two women peer out of a destroyed building&#x27;s window in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, looking at the destructive aftermath of Israel&#x27;s heavy bombardment. - Sputnik International
3/11
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

Two women peer out of a destroyed building's window in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, looking at the destructive aftermath of Israel's heavy bombardment.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

An Israeli drone and a jet fighter fly over the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli drone and a jet fighter fly over the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
4/11
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

An Israeli drone and a jet fighter fly over the Gaza Strip.

© AFP 2023 / Yuri Cortez

This picture was taken from a position near Sderot, along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. It shows an Israeli tank on the move amidst the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

This picture was taken from a position near Sderot, along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. It shows an Israeli tank on the move amidst the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. - Sputnik International
5/11
© AFP 2023 / Yuri Cortez

This picture was taken from a position near Sderot, along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. It shows an Israeli tank on the move amidst the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

© AP Photo / Ahmed Hatem

Volunteers proudly wave Palestinian flags and signs at the Rafah border crossing, which connects Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Volunteers proudly wave Palestinian flags and signs at the Rafah border crossing, which connects Egypt and the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
6/11
© AP Photo / Ahmed Hatem

Volunteers proudly wave Palestinian flags and signs at the Rafah border crossing, which connects Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

© AFP 2023 / Yuri Cortez

This picture, taken near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian enclave.

This picture, taken near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian enclave. - Sputnik International
7/11
© AFP 2023 / Yuri Cortez

This picture, taken near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian enclave.

© AP Photo / Ilan Assayag

Israeli firefighters inspect the damage to vehicles and a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel.

Israeli firefighters inspect the damage to vehicles and a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel. - Sputnik International
8/11
© AP Photo / Ilan Assayag

Israeli firefighters inspect the damage to vehicles and a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel.

© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

Crowds stand waiting as civil defense workers tirelessly search for victims and survivors in the rubble of a building struck by Israel's bombardment in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Crowds stand waiting as civil defense workers tirelessly search for victims and survivors in the rubble of a building struck by Israel&#x27;s bombardment in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
9/11
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

Crowds stand waiting as civil defense workers tirelessly search for victims and survivors in the rubble of a building struck by Israel's bombardment in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

This picture, taken during an Israeli military-led media tour, shows soldiers standing outside a ransacked house in the Nir Oz kibbutz, one of several Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip that fell victim to the infamous ambush by the Hamas Palestinian militant group on October 7.

This picture, taken during an Israeli military-led media tour, shows soldiers standing outside a ransacked house in the Nir Oz kibbutz, one of several Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip that fell victim to the infamous ambush by the Hamas Palestinian militant group on October 7. - Sputnik International
10/11
© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

This picture, taken during an Israeli military-led media tour, shows soldiers standing outside a ransacked house in the Nir Oz kibbutz, one of several Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip that fell victim to the infamous ambush by the Hamas Palestinian militant group on October 7.

© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

An eerie image from a media tour organized by the Israeli authorities: a house in the Nir Oz kibbutz marked by a bloodstained handprint. Tragically, in the ongoing violence since October 7, 2023, thousands of lives have been lost, encompassing both Palestinians and Israelis.

An eerie image from a media tour organized by the Israeli authorities: a house in the Nir Oz kibbutz marked by a bloodstained handprint. Tragically, in the ongoing violence since October 7, 2023, thousands of lives have been lost, encompassing both Palestinians and Israelis. - Sputnik International
11/11
© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

An eerie image from a media tour organized by the Israeli authorities: a house in the Nir Oz kibbutz marked by a bloodstained handprint. Tragically, in the ongoing violence since October 7, 2023, thousands of lives have been lost, encompassing both Palestinians and Israelis.

