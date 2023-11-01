https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/1114633945.html

Week Four of Gaza Strip Hostilities in Photos

Conflict ignited in the Middle East on October 7 after Palestinian militant group launched a “surprise attack” on Israel. In response, Israeli government started conducting retaliatory strikes on Gaza Strip and introduced a complete humanitarian blockage of the region.

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

middle east

Hostilities and tension continue to rage on, sparking fears that the entire Middle East could get sucked into the conflict, as casualties rise on both sides. According to the latest data, the death toll in Gaza Strip has exceeded 8,500 people, while Israeli casualties reportedly surged to over 1,500 with only about 800 bodies having been identified. Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery at your own discretion to see the havoc unleashed by the ongoing crisis.

middle east crisis, israel-palestine crisis, palestine-israel crisis, gaza strip crisis