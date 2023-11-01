Week Four of Gaza Strip Hostilities in Photos
A distraught Palestinian man holding a dead child who was found under the rubble of a demolished building following Israeli airstrikes on the Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.
Egyptian tanks are rolled out near Egypt's northern Rafah border crossing with Gaza on October 31, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Two women peer out of a destroyed building's window in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, looking at the destructive aftermath of Israel's heavy bombardment.
An Israeli drone and a jet fighter fly over the Gaza Strip.
This picture was taken from a position near Sderot, along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. It shows an Israeli tank on the move amidst the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.
Volunteers proudly wave Palestinian flags and signs at the Rafah border crossing, which connects Egypt and the Gaza Strip.
This picture, taken near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian enclave.
Israeli firefighters inspect the damage to vehicles and a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel.
Crowds stand waiting as civil defense workers tirelessly search for victims and survivors in the rubble of a building struck by Israel's bombardment in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.
This picture, taken during an Israeli military-led media tour, shows soldiers standing outside a ransacked house in the Nir Oz kibbutz, one of several Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip that fell victim to the infamous ambush by the Hamas Palestinian militant group on October 7.
An eerie image from a media tour organized by the Israeli authorities: a house in the Nir Oz kibbutz marked by a bloodstained handprint. Tragically, in the ongoing violence since October 7, 2023, thousands of lives have been lost, encompassing both Palestinians and Israelis.
