7 hostages Killed in Bombing of Jabalia Refugee Camp on Tuesday- Hamas
7 hostages Killed in Bombing of Jabalia Refugee Camp on Tuesday- Hamas
Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on Wednesday that seven hostages, including three foreigners, were killed as a result of Israel's strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31.
2023-11-01T09:23+0000
2023-11-01T09:23+0000
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that adding that the death of civilians is a consequence of a "tragedy of war." According to the exclave’s Interior Ministry, at least 400 people in the refugee camp were killed and injured after Israeli air attacks. "The Qassam Brigades announce the killing of seven civilian hostages, including three foreign passport holders, in the Jabalia massacre yesterday," the military wing said in a statement.
middle east crisis, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, gaza strip crisis
middle east crisis, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, gaza strip crisis

7 hostages Killed in Bombing of Jabalia Refugee Camp on Tuesday- Hamas

09:23 GMT 01.11.2023
Разрушения после удара по Газе
Разрушения после удара по Газе - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on Wednesday that seven hostages, including three foreigners, were killed as a result of Israel's strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that adding that the death of civilians is a consequence of a "tragedy of war." According to the exclave’s Interior Ministry, at least 400 people in the refugee camp were killed and injured after Israeli air attacks.
"The Qassam Brigades announce the killing of seven civilian hostages, including three foreign passport holders, in the Jabalia massacre yesterday," the military wing said in a statement.
