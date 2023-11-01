https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/7-hostages-killed-in-bombing-of-jabalia-refugee-camp-on-tuesday--hamas-1114636769.html

7 hostages Killed in Bombing of Jabalia Refugee Camp on Tuesday- Hamas

Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on Wednesday that seven hostages, including three foreigners, were killed as a result of Israel's strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that adding that the death of civilians is a consequence of a "tragedy of war." According to the exclave’s Interior Ministry, at least 400 people in the refugee camp were killed and injured after Israeli air attacks. "The Qassam Brigades announce the killing of seven civilian hostages, including three foreign passport holders, in the Jabalia massacre yesterday," the military wing said in a statement.

