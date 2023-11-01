https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/arms-trade-treaty-found-to-have-lowest-ever-compliance-reporting-rate-on-weapons-sales-1114652736.html

Arms Trade Treaty Found to Have Lowest-Ever Compliance Reporting Rate on Weapons Sales

The 2014 international Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) had its lowest-ever rate of compliance in governments reporting their weapons sales, the Stimson Center said in a report on the measure's effectiveness released on Wednesday.

"The 2022 reports had the lowest on-time compliance rate and reporting compliance remains frustratingly low," the report said. "The submission of private reports - which represent more than a quarter of the 2022 reports submitted to date - also continues to serve as a significant impediment to arms trade transparency." The current rate of compliance was not only at a record low but it continued a discouraging year-to-year pattern, Stimson Center report co-author Rachel Stohl told a podcast news conference. In addition, several States Parties continued to omit or aggregate key information in ways that severely limited the insights their reports should have produced, the report noted. In other cases, sensitivities around the release of Ukraine-related transfer data contributed to States Parties withholding information or reporting privately, in some cases for the first time. Of 113 signatories, only 38 submitted their reports on time, Stohl said.

