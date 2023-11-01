https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/arms-trade-treaty-found-to-have-lowest-ever-compliance-reporting-rate-on-weapons-sales-1114652736.html
Arms Trade Treaty Found to Have Lowest-Ever Compliance Reporting Rate on Weapons Sales
Arms Trade Treaty Found to Have Lowest-Ever Compliance Reporting Rate on Weapons Sales
The 2014 international Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) had its lowest-ever rate of compliance in governments reporting their weapons sales, the Stimson Center said in a report on the measure's effectiveness released on Wednesday.
2023-11-01T22:30+0000
2023-11-01T22:30+0000
2023-11-01T22:29+0000
world
arms trade treaty (att)
rachel stohl
military & intelligence
ukraine
stimson center
report
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/19/1114463604_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_876062b009ab4150609f68d809424064.jpg
"The 2022 reports had the lowest on-time compliance rate and reporting compliance remains frustratingly low," the report said. "The submission of private reports - which represent more than a quarter of the 2022 reports submitted to date - also continues to serve as a significant impediment to arms trade transparency." The current rate of compliance was not only at a record low but it continued a discouraging year-to-year pattern, Stimson Center report co-author Rachel Stohl told a podcast news conference. In addition, several States Parties continued to omit or aggregate key information in ways that severely limited the insights their reports should have produced, the report noted. In other cases, sensitivities around the release of Ukraine-related transfer data contributed to States Parties withholding information or reporting privately, in some cases for the first time. Of 113 signatories, only 38 submitted their reports on time, Stohl said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/moscow-received-no-us-proposals-to-check-compliance-with-moratorium-on-nuclear-tests-1113852313.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/19/1114463604_294:0:3025:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c16ca9809d80340ef079767d5b67b411.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
arms trade treaty, rate of compliance, stimson center,
arms trade treaty, rate of compliance, stimson center,
Arms Trade Treaty Found to Have Lowest-Ever Compliance Reporting Rate on Weapons Sales
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 2014 international Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) had its lowest-ever rate of compliance in governments reporting their weapons sales, the Stimson Center said in a report on the measure's effectiveness released on Wednesday.
"The 2022 reports had the lowest on-time compliance rate and reporting compliance remains frustratingly low," the report said.
"The submission of private reports - which represent more than a quarter of the 2022 reports submitted to date - also continues to serve as a significant impediment to arms trade transparency."
The current rate of compliance was not only at a record low but it continued a discouraging year-to-year pattern, Stimson Center report co-author Rachel Stohl told a podcast news conference. In addition, several States Parties continued to omit or aggregate key information in ways that severely limited the insights their reports should have produced, the report noted.
"The war in Ukraine also gave rise to new transparency challenges over the past year. In at least one case, a State Party was delayed in submitting its ATT annual report due to constraints imposed by additional national reporting requirements surrounding its arms transfers to Ukraine," the report said.
In other cases, sensitivities around the release of Ukraine-related transfer data contributed to States Parties withholding information or reporting privately, in some cases for the first time.
Of 113 signatories, only 38 submitted their reports on time, Stohl said.