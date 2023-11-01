https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/biden-approves-of-americas-involvement-in-multiple-wars-1114630215.html

Biden Approves of America's Involvement in Multiple Wars

Biden Approves of America's Involvement in Multiple Wars

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the GOP plan to cut funds from IRS, US aid for Israel and 2024 World Youth Festival.

Leaked Israeli Intelligence, Trump Trial in Colorado Begins, and 14 Billion in US Aid for Israel On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the Pentagon announcing an ICBM test, and Elon Musk saying Tesla aims to make 200,000 Cyber Trucks a year.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Attorney, Human Rights Activist Dan Kovalik about his "meeting" with John Fetterman, Israel's ethnic cleansing, and Biden's behavior toward the civilian casualties in Gaza. Dan explained the viral interaction he had with Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and Fetterman's failure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.Rachel spoke with Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com Ted Harvey about the Democrat lawfare tactics against Donald Trump, Colorado Democrats seek to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 election ballot, and the Republican nominee for the 2024 election has been unofficially decided. Ted explained the court case against Donald Trump's name on the 2024 Colorado ballots and how the radicals in Colorado know this case will fail.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author Caleb Maupin about the 2024 World Youth Festival, the degrowth policies of Western countries, and the number of countries in support of Russia. Caleb described his recent visit to Russia and his future participation in the 2024 World Youth Festival in Sochi Olympic Park, Russia.Rachel spoke with Independent Journalist and Author Daniel Lazare about the Republican plan to cut funds from IRS enforcement, House Speaker Mike Johnson wants to make a deal with Joe Biden, and fourteen billion in US aid for Israel. Dan explained how Americans are war-weary and doubt the competence of the people in charge of Washington DC.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

