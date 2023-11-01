International
Federal Reserve Leaves US Interest Rates Unchanged at 22-Year High
The Federal Reserve left US interest rates unchanged at its November policy meeting on Wednesday, for the second straight time since September, after 11 prior rate hikes restrained inflation that stood at four-decade highs last year.
“The committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run,” the Fed said in a statement, referring to its policy-making Federal Open Market Committee. “In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent,” the Fed added. The 5.25%-5.5% range, in place since July, is the highest in terms of lending rates the United States has practiced since 2001, records show.
federal reserve, interest rate, raising interest rate, federal reserve, us interest rates hikes, inflation, us central bank, inflation, us recession, interest rate hike, what will the fed do next, next federal reserve meeting, federal reserve, monetary tightening, us economy, us unemployment, us inflation rate, monetary policy, economic recession in us, rate hikes
18:34 GMT 01.11.2023
A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Reserve left US interest rates unchanged at its November policy meeting on Wednesday, for the second straight time since September, after 11 prior rate hikes restrained inflation that stood at four-decade highs last year.
“The committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run,” the Fed said in a statement, referring to its policy-making Federal Open Market Committee. “In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent,” the Fed added.
The 5.25%-5.5% range, in place since July, is the highest in terms of lending rates the United States has practiced since 2001, records show.
