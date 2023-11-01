https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/gaza-ceasefire-calls-rise-as-us-wants-to-send-more-aid-to-israel-1114628644.html

Gaza Ceasefire Calls Rise as US Wants to Send More Aid to Israel

Protesters disrupt US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he appeals to Congress for more aid to Israel.

Protesters disrupt US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he appeals to Congress for more aid to Israel.

Canadian author and activist Yves Engler joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss global calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant groups, efforts to criminalize pro-Palestinian protests, and the invocation of the Holocaust by Israeli government and the criticism it has received in Israeli society. He also discussed a critical Time Magazine piece about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that offers a stark and pessimistic assessment of the possibility of victory for Kiev and indicates waning interest in the West for supporting the war.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses how reporting on current conditions in Niger ignores historical context, the United States dropping Niger and other nations from its African Growth and Opportunities Act, where else Niger could look for investment, how the United States is maintaining thousands of troops in Niger, and whether Ethiopia is really threatening war over Red Sea access.Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discusses the possibility of a government shutdown in two weeks, the GOP split over aid to Ukraine, the Democratic split over aid to Israel and the US president’s disastrous trip to Israel, Representative Jamaal Bowman facing a serious primary challenge by hardline a pro-Israel democrat, Supreme Court ethics questions arising again, efforts to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado, the release of thousands of President Joe Biden’s emails, and British King Charles' trip to Kenya.Famed whistleblower Brad Birkenfeld discusses how to understand IRS budgets as they become a chip in Congressional funding wars, what recourse is available to individuals who believe they’re being unfairly targeted by the IRS or other agencies, the lack of protection for whistleblowers in the US government, the possibility of charges against Joe and Hunter Biden over business dealing collusion.The Misfits also discuss warnings Maine officials had about the violent potential of mass shooter Robert Card, an apple apocalypse in upstate New York, whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is wearing lifts in his boots.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

