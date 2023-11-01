https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/house-republicans-eye-irs-budget-cuts-to-fund-israel-1114625730.html

House Republicans Eye IRS Budget Cuts to Fund Israel

House Republicans Eye IRS Budget Cuts to Fund Israel

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of news, including the House GOP unveiling aid to Israel.

The show kicks off with Independent journalist & author Dan Lazare discussing House Republicans releasing a $14.3 billion funding bill to Israel that would cut funding to the IRS.Then, Retired Army Captain Armen Kurdian weighs in on House Speaker Mike Johnson's potential investigation into President Joe Biden.The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon breaking down the 14th Amendment hearing against Trump's eligibility to run for president.The show closes with author & journalist Robert Fantina joining The Final Countdown to discuss the ongoing ground offensive in Gaza and Prime Minister Netanyahu saying that there will be no ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

