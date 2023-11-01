https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/house-republicans-eye-irs-budget-cuts-to-fund-israel-1114625730.html
House Republicans Eye IRS Budget Cuts to Fund Israel
House Republicans Eye IRS Budget Cuts to Fund Israel
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of news, including the House GOP unveiling aid to Israel.
2023-11-01T09:43+0000
2023-11-01T09:43+0000
2023-11-01T09:43+0000
the final countdown
house gop
irs
mike johnson
joe biden
impeachment
donald trump
israel
palestine
gaza
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1f/1114625570_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f28a7dc37aa4543fba3b249b27f2a932.jpg
House Republicans Eye IRS Budget Cuts to Fund Israel
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of news, including the House GOP unveiling aid to Israel.
The show kicks off with Independent journalist & author Dan Lazare discussing House Republicans releasing a $14.3 billion funding bill to Israel that would cut funding to the IRS.Then, Retired Army Captain Armen Kurdian weighs in on House Speaker Mike Johnson's potential investigation into President Joe Biden.The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon breaking down the 14th Amendment hearing against Trump's eligibility to run for president.The show closes with author & journalist Robert Fantina joining The Final Countdown to discuss the ongoing ground offensive in Gaza and Prime Minister Netanyahu saying that there will be no ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
palestine
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1f/1114625570_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_332456477b38196fe59368d380552f09.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, aid to israel, why does the us support israel, internal revenue service budget, biden impeachment, mike johnson's investigation into president joe biden, biden crime family, 14th amendment hearing, trump's trial, trump's 2024 campaign, ground offensive in gaza, prospects of ceasefire in gaza, what is happening in gaza
the final countdown, aid to israel, why does the us support israel, internal revenue service budget, biden impeachment, mike johnson's investigation into president joe biden, biden crime family, 14th amendment hearing, trump's trial, trump's 2024 campaign, ground offensive in gaza, prospects of ceasefire in gaza, what is happening in gaza
House Republicans Eye IRS Budget Cuts to Fund Israel
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of news, including the House GOP unveiling aid to Israel.
The show kicks off with Independent journalist & author Dan Lazare discussing House Republicans releasing a $14.3 billion funding bill to Israel that would cut funding to the IRS.
Then, Retired Army Captain Armen Kurdian weighs in on House Speaker Mike Johnson's potential investigation into President Joe Biden.
The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon breaking down the 14th Amendment hearing against Trump's eligibility to run for president.
The show closes with author & journalist Robert Fantina joining The Final Countdown to discuss the ongoing ground offensive in Gaza and Prime Minister Netanyahu saying that there will be no ceasefire.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM