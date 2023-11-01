https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/israeli-strike-on-jabaliya-refugee-camp-whats-known-so-far-1114637947.html

Israeli Strike on Jabaliya Refugee Camp: What’s Known So Far?

The strike was conducted amid ongoing escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict following the October 7 surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state by the militant group Hamas.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike on the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday killed at least 50 people and injured 150 others, according to the Palestinian territory's health ministry.The administration of a nearby hospital, however, argued that there are about 400 casualties, including 120 deaths. A Qatar-based news network reported that over 100 people were killed and around 300 wounded in the airstrike. What is known so far about the tragedy? Find out with Sputnik.What is Jabaliya Camp?According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), after being forced to leave their villages in what would later become the state of Israel, numerous Palestinians sought refuge in the Jabaliya camp following the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.Prior to the October 7 conflict escalation, UNRWA described Jabaliya as Gaza's largest refugee camp. It has a total area of 1.4 square kilometers and houses at least 116,000 people. The camp, which has long struggled with overcrowding, is among the poorest areas in the Gaza Strip.Aftermath of Jabaliya StrikeAccording to reports, Tuesday's strike caused an explosion that destroyed numerous residential buildings in the heart of the Jabaliya refugee camp.Warning: Graphic Content!Videos and photos showed several large craters surrounded by shattered buildings as a result of the strike. Media reports quoted Jabalia resident Ragheb Aqal as saying that the strike felt like an "earthquake''.Tragedy of War? The IDF said in a statement that the airstrike on the Jabaliya camp targeted and killed Ibrahim Biari, whom it described as one of the Hamas commanders responsible for the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group on Israel. The IDF also claimed that "numerous other Hamas terrorists" were taken out by the strike.In an interview with a US broadcaster, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht in turn accused Hamas of “hiding, as they do, behind civilians.” When reminded that there were many innocent civilians in the camp, Hecht said, “This is the tragedy of war”, urging them to flee south.Reaction to the Jabaliya StrikeThe Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs castigated the strike as a "massacre," citing "chilling documented scenes" of children and women. "It has its bones, in a large-scale massacre carried out in full view of the world and under the pretext of self-defense," the ministry added.Riyad Mansour, the head of the Palestinian Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations, told a US broadcaster that the strike was a war crime that should be addressed by the International Criminal Court (ICC).In regard to the Jabaliya strike and Israel's efforts to safeguard Palestinian civilians, White House spokesman John Kirby assured that the United States has received "indications that they are actively striving to do so."UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has since tweeted that he is "deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Gaza."Meanwhile, Craig Mokhiber, the director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, resigned on Tuesday, referring to the killing of Palestinians as “a text-book case of genocide”.The strike has been strongly condemned by Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan, and Egypt. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of violating international law by targeting a residential area, labeling it as an "inhumane" act. "Egypt considered this as a new flagrant violation by the Israeli forces against the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law," the ministry pointed out.This was echoed by Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who called the strike "a stark reminder of the ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza. He said that "such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten" and that "the world must act now to end this carnage.In a separate development after the Tuesday strike, Bolivia has severed diplomatic ties with Israel over its “aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive” in Gaza. Colombia and Chile, neighboring countries of Bolivia, have taken a strong stance by recalling their ambassadors for consultations. They denounced the loss of civilian lives in Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire.

