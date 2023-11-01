https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/over-60-of-canadians-dissatisfied-with-trudeau-government--poll-1114643154.html

Over 60% of Canadians Dissatisfied With Trudeau Government – Poll

Over 60% of Canadians are dissatisfied with the government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a Leger poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Less than one-third of Canadians are satisfied with Trudeau’s government (30%), 3 points lower than our last Tracker in September," the poll said. Another 24% are "somewhat dissatisfied" and 39% are "very dissatisfied," bringing their total share to 63%. This perception of poor performance by the Liberals is also reflected in Canadians' voting intentions. The opposition Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre continues to lead in voting intentions, with 40% support, 14 points ahead of Trudeau's Liberal Party. Poilievre also has a comfortable lead over Trudeau when it comes to who would make the best Prime Minister (29% versus 18%.) The next Canadian federal elections are scheduled to happen on or before October 20, 2025.

