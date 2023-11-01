https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/russia-and-palestine-are-fighting-against-western-imperialists-1114632652.html

Russia and Palestine Are Fighting Against Western Imperialists

Today we are discussing President Putin's response to Gaza crisis, Dan Kovalik's viral coverage of being physically removed from an event after questioning a Senator Fetterman on his stance about a ceasefire in Gaza and other news.

President Putin Speaks on Gaza Conflict; US Media Exposes Zelensky; US Budget Negotiations a Mess A new article in Time magazine exposes infighting in the inner circle of the Kiev regime.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A document has surfaced revealing that Israeli intelligence proposes relocating 2.3 million residents of Gaza to the Sinai peninsula. Laith Marouf says that this is an intentional leak that is intended to normalize ethnic cleansing. Also, he says that the region is poised for war and awaiting the speech from the leader of Hezbollah.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. Germany's Defense Minister says that his nation must be prepared for war. At the same time, Germany is struggling economically and will not be able to fulfill its threats and promises, Mark says. Meanwhile, the US attention has been moved to Israel and it has realized that it can't supply Ukraine with the weapons that it requests.Jim Kavanagh, writer, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss censorship. Ron DeSantis moves to censor pro-Palestinian student protests in Florida arguing that it is material support for terrorism. Jim Kavanagh says that DeSantis has some good positions but we must have some issues that are deal breakers. Jim also says that DeSantis is supporting genocide by sending weapons to Israel.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss the American economy. Congress is facing a shutdown as it struggles to decide which foreign military adventure to prioritize and that creates chaos in the House of Representatives. Dr. Tauheed says that the term "fiscal conservatives" also refers to a number of Democrats who will look to lower spending at the expense of working-class people. Also, Dr. Tauheed says that there was a deal to cap spending at 2023 level. He says that there is a proposal for 60 billion dollars and a move to send that exact figure to Ukraine.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss his physical removal from a fundraiser for questioning a US senator about a ceasefire in Gaza. Dan Kovalik says that it was a fundraiser and he purchased a ticket to attend the event. He says that he approached Senator John Fetterman and asked him about a ceasefire in Gaza. Dan was then accosted and thrown out of the event. He argues that our political leaders now act as monarchs and an untouchable ruling class.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Europe to be more pragmatic in its policies towards the Israel attack on Gaza. George Koo says that he believes that France is the most likely European nation to moderate its policies. He also notes that the US is increasingly looking like a paper tiger because it is stretched thin.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss President Putin's response to the Gaza crisis. Putin said: "We see that in the Middle East, instead of punishing terrorists, they began to take revenge based on the principle of collective responsibility". Ted Rall says that Putin is right, and Palestinians are trapped in a concentration camp, which is a form of revenge rather than self-defense on Israel's part.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

