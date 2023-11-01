International
Beyond Politics
Secret Chamber Filled with Michelangelo's Drawings Revealed to the Public
The Renaissance artist is well known for his exquisite paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. But now in Italy, a lesser known body of work on the walls of a hidden room underneath Florence is gaining attention.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107395/46/1073954684_0:119:1280:839_1920x0_80_0_0_b9737b7ba3ea8abbdc708215d2e7f587.jpg
Famed Renaissance artist Michelangelo is well known for his exquisite paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. But now in Italy, a lesser known body of work on the walls of a hidden room underneath Florence is gaining attention.The chamber is concealed underneath a trap door in the Medici Chapels at the Basilica of San Lorenzo. In 1975, the director of the chapels discovered the entrance to the approximately 30 by 10 foot space underneath a wardrobe during renovations. Stripping of the walls in the room revealed numerous charcoal and chalk drawings by the master artist.The small room serves as a gallery of drawings similar to some of the artist’s other works, including portions of the Sistine Chapel and his famed statue of David.Historians believe Michelangelo hid in the room after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Pope Clement VII. Michelangelo supported Florence’s brief republican government, backing a revolt and supervising the city’s fortifications. This provoked the ire of the powerful Medici family, who sought his death after returning to the city in 1527.The Medicis eventually made peace with the legendary artist, allowing him to finish work on the Sistine Chapel and other projects.November 15 will mark the first time the room will be accessible by the public. Four people at a time will be allowed to enter the chamber to ensure the priceless artworks are preserved. The Medici Chapels are currently open to the public from 8:15 am local time until 2:00 pm, until December 26 when they will be open until 4:50 pm.
Secret Chamber Filled with Michelangelo’s Drawings Revealed to the Public

The master painter and sculptor took refuge in the hidden room when Pope Clement VII issued a death sentence against him over his republican political sympathies.
Famed Renaissance artist Michelangelo is well known for his exquisite paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. But now in Italy, a lesser known body of work on the walls of a hidden room underneath Florence is gaining attention.
The chamber is concealed underneath a trap door in the Medici Chapels at the Basilica of San Lorenzo. In 1975, the director of the chapels discovered the entrance to the approximately 30 by 10 foot space underneath a wardrobe during renovations. Stripping of the walls in the room revealed numerous charcoal and chalk drawings by the master artist.
“He drew things from the past as if he was taking a trip down memory lane,” said current director of Bargello Museums Paola D’Agostino. “It was like having an album of his works.”
The small room serves as a gallery of drawings similar to some of the artist’s other works, including portions of the Sistine Chapel and his famed statue of David.
Historians believe Michelangelo hid in the room after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Pope Clement VII. Michelangelo supported Florence’s brief republican government, backing a revolt and supervising the city’s fortifications. This provoked the ire of the powerful Medici family, who sought his death after returning to the city in 1527.
The Medicis eventually made peace with the legendary artist, allowing him to finish work on the Sistine Chapel and other projects.
November 15 will mark the first time the room will be accessible by the public. Four people at a time will be allowed to enter the chamber to ensure the priceless artworks are preserved. The Medici Chapels are currently open to the public from 8:15 am local time until 2:00 pm, until December 26 when they will be open until 4:50 pm.
Заголовок открываемого материала