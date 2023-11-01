https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/seymour-hersh-israel-wont-stop-bombing-gaza-until-it-destroys-65-of-hamas-tunnels-1114640859.html

Seymour Hersh: Israel Won't Stop Bombing Gaza Until It Destroys 65% of Hamas Tunnels

The Israeli military earlier pledged that it would “continue and intensify” its round offensive into Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected growing international calls for a cease-fire.

The Israel Defense Forces's all-out war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas includes underground warfare that aims to destroy "a labyrinth of tunnels under Gaza," US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in an article on Substack.He recalled that over the past few days, the IDF has escalated its ground operation against Hamas by sending tank columns “directly into Gaza and firing from a distance at targets in Gaza City."The source admitted that although such tactics minimize Israeli casualties and increase “enemy kills,” there are some problems. Primarily, the insider stressed, buildings and neighborhoods in Gaza are “flattened […] whether civilians are inside these buildings or not.”Moreover, “The slow approach takes time. How much time does Israel have to pursue this war?” the source said, referencing growing worldwide protests against the IDF operation in Gaza.Hersh, for his part, pointed out that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) is doing its best to obliterate “the extensive Hamas tunnel system that includes exits and entrances underneath the thousands of residential and office buildings in Gaza City.”Hersh quoted another unnamed source as describing the Hamas tunnels as something that was “dazzling in its ingenuity.”“There were administrative tunnels, command-and-control tunnels, and storage tunnels throughout Gaza City,” the source claimed, adding that it was decided after the October 7 Hamas attack that “all buildings with terminal exits and entry points had to be bombed.”Separate insiders told the journalist that "there is no sign that the Israeli leadership will stop the nearly round-the-clock bombing campaign until 65 percent of the targets for destruction have been hit." Right now, Hersh added, Gaza City looks “a deadly wasteland” due to the bombings.The sources also said that many Hamas tunnels “are believed to have collapsed as a result of the heavy bombing, and it is not clear how long the militants can survive, despite the tunnels’ heavy stockpiling of food and water.”The remarks come after the IDF promised to intensify its ground incursion the Gaza, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting ceasefire-related calls and saying that “Israel will fight until this battle is won.”

