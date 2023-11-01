https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/ukrainian-drug-cartel-allegedly-supplies-drugs-to-ukrainian-armed-forces-units---source-1114631677.html

Ukrainian Drug Cartel Allegedly Supplies Drugs to Ukrainian Armed Forces' Units - Source

The crime group has approximately 1,000 members and is headed by a Russian native Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine in 2016.

The Russian intelligence services have uncovered the key people behind Khimprom, which have been operating since 2014. The crime group has approximately 1,000 members and is headed by a Russian native Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine in 2016. The intelligence believes that Khimprom members are behind an attempt to set a house of Ukrainian blogger Anatoliy Shariy on fire in Spain in late October. "Under the guise of participating in hostilities against Russia, they sell narcotic substances to the military in units of the Ukrainian armed forces and other armed formations," the source said, adding that Burkin involved "voluntary military formations" in the criminal activities of the organized crime group.

