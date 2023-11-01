https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/ukrainian-drug-cartel-allegedly-supplies-drugs-to-ukrainian-armed-forces-units---source-1114631677.html
Ukrainian Drug Cartel Allegedly Supplies Drugs to Ukrainian Armed Forces' Units - Source
Ukrainian Drug Cartel Allegedly Supplies Drugs to Ukrainian Armed Forces' Units - Source
The crime group has approximately 1,000 members and is headed by a Russian native Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine in 2016.
2023-11-01T03:20+0000
2023-11-01T03:20+0000
2023-11-01T03:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
drug cartel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113148007_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_9405d4f83499c0416a2a885c08802df3.jpg
The Russian intelligence services have uncovered the key people behind Khimprom, which have been operating since 2014. The crime group has approximately 1,000 members and is headed by a Russian native Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine in 2016. The intelligence believes that Khimprom members are behind an attempt to set a house of Ukrainian blogger Anatoliy Shariy on fire in Spain in late October. "Under the guise of participating in hostilities against Russia, they sell narcotic substances to the military in units of the Ukrainian armed forces and other armed formations," the source said, adding that Burkin involved "voluntary military formations" in the criminal activities of the organized crime group.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113148007_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_058200801fe8f4428f19edae2ff10833.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian drug cartel, khimprom, ukraine, russia, crime, anatoliy shariy, russian intelligence, egor burkin
ukrainian drug cartel, khimprom, ukraine, russia, crime, anatoliy shariy, russian intelligence, egor burkin
Ukrainian Drug Cartel Allegedly Supplies Drugs to Ukrainian Armed Forces' Units - Source
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Khimprom organized crime group, responsible for creating an illegal drug trade network in Ukraine and Russia, allegedly supplies drugs to Ukrainian armed forces' units with the help of "voluntary military formations," a Russian intelligence source told Sputnik.
The Russian intelligence services have uncovered the key people behind Khimprom, which have been operating since 2014. The crime group has approximately 1,000 members and is headed by a Russian native Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine in 2016. The intelligence believes that Khimprom members are behind an attempt to set a house of Ukrainian blogger Anatoliy Shariy on fire in Spain in late October.
"Under the guise of participating in hostilities against Russia, they sell narcotic substances to the military in units of the Ukrainian armed forces and other armed formations," the source said, adding that Burkin involved "voluntary military formations" in the criminal activities of the organized crime group.