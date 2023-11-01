International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Drug Cartel Allegedly Supplies Drugs to Ukrainian Armed Forces' Units - Source
The crime group has approximately 1,000 members and is headed by a Russian native Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine in 2016.
The Russian intelligence services have uncovered the key people behind Khimprom, which have been operating since 2014. The crime group has approximately 1,000 members and is headed by a Russian native Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine in 2016. The intelligence believes that Khimprom members are behind an attempt to set a house of Ukrainian blogger Anatoliy Shariy on fire in Spain in late October.
ukrainian drug cartel, khimprom, ukraine, russia, crime, anatoliy shariy, russian intelligence, egor burkin
ukrainian drug cartel, khimprom, ukraine, russia, crime, anatoliy shariy, russian intelligence, egor burkin

Ukrainian Drug Cartel Allegedly Supplies Drugs to Ukrainian Armed Forces' Units - Source

03:20 GMT 01.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Khimprom organized crime group, responsible for creating an illegal drug trade network in Ukraine and Russia, allegedly supplies drugs to Ukrainian armed forces' units with the help of "voluntary military formations," a Russian intelligence source told Sputnik.
The Russian intelligence services have uncovered the key people behind Khimprom, which have been operating since 2014. The crime group has approximately 1,000 members and is headed by a Russian native Egor Burkin, who moved to Ukraine in 2016. The intelligence believes that Khimprom members are behind an attempt to set a house of Ukrainian blogger Anatoliy Shariy on fire in Spain in late October.
"Under the guise of participating in hostilities against Russia, they sell narcotic substances to the military in units of the Ukrainian armed forces and other armed formations," the source said, adding that Burkin involved "voluntary military formations" in the criminal activities of the organized crime group.
