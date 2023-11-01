https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/us-israel-mull-having-multinational-force-oversee-gaza-when-war-ends---report-1114631136.html

US, Israel Mull Having Multinational Force Oversee Gaza When War Ends - Report

The report said on Tuesday that a multinational presence in Gaza could include armed forces from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The report said on Tuesday that a multinational presence in Gaza could include armed forces from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.However, according to the report, President Joe Biden believes deploying a small group of US troops to Gaza could be politically risky.The United States is far from making a decision on whether it would back sending US troops to Gaza to help maintain security in a post-Hamas environment, the report said.The discussions of plans for Gaza, should Israel succeed in removing Hamas, are in early stages and open to many changes, the report said. US officials, the report added, believe these options are premature or unlikely to happenEarlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Palestinian Authority taking over Gaza’s governance and security would “make the most sense” after the current conflict with Israel ends. He added that having Hamas or Israel run Gaza were not options.Moreover, the top US diplomat said that if the Palestinian Authority was not a possibility, he suggested that there could be temporary governance and security arrangements led by other countries in the region or international agencies, but ultimately, there would need to be a two-state solution.

