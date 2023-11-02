International
Austrian Foreign Ministry Says 31 Austrians Evacuated From Gaza Strip
As many as 31 Austrian citizens have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday
Austrian Foreign Ministry Says 31 Austrians Evacuated From Gaza Strip

01:50 GMT 02.11.2023
VIENNA (Sputnik) - As many as 31 Austrian citizens have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt amid increasing escalation in the area, the Austrian Foreign Ministry has said.
"Finally secure: we are very glad that today 31 Austrians have been evacuated from Gaza. They are being looked after by an Austrian crisis team on the Egyptian side," the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
The foreign ministry said that it would spare no effort to let last Austrians left in the Gaza Strip leave the area.
Sources told Sputnik earlier on Wednesday that at least 117 foreigners had crossed the Gaza-Egypt border via the Rafah checkpoint. Ambulances, carrying injured Palestinians, continued to arrive at hospitals in Egypt's North Sinai, the sources said.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 8,000 in the Gaza Strip.
