Can the New House Speaker Pass the Stand Alone Israel Funding Bill?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the House Speaker's fight to pass a standalone defense bill for Israel.

2023-11-02T04:01+0000

2023-11-02T11:14+0000

the final countdown

gaza

israel

palestine

rafah

egypt

us house of representatives

bill

defense

mike johnson

Can the New House Speaker Pass the Stand Alone Israel Funding Bill? On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the House Speaker's fight to pass a standalone defense bill for Israel.

The show kicks off with editor for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo to talk about Palestinian refugees entering Egypt, the strike on the Jabalia refugee camp, Blinken's imminent visit to Israel, and the ongoing military operations in Gaza.Then, former US representative and former congressman for Florida Alan Grayson joins us to share his perspective on the House Speaker's fight to pass a standalone Israel defense bill.The second hour begins with former CIA officer and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou sharing his insights on the two men convicted in secondary roles in the plot to kidnap the Michigan Governor being transferred to out-of-state federal prisons.The show closes with international relations & security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the Time Magazine article on Zelensky, including how the Ukrainian president is refusing a ceasefire with Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2023

the final countdown, situation in gaza, palestinian refugees, aid to israel, plot to kidnap the michigan governor, time magazine article on zelensky