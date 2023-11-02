https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/german-vice-chancellor-says-burning-israeli-flags-praising-hamas-may-lead-to-deportation-1114653840.html

The Vice Chancellor of Germany, Robert Habeck, said on Wednesday that immigrants who burn Israeli flags or express support for Hamas may be deported out of the country.

"Tolerance cannot accept intolerance, it is the essence of our life together in this country. It means that burning of Israeli flags is a crime, so is praising of the terror by Hamas. Those who are German citizens should be brought to justice in court, those who are not Germans risk their resident status. Those who are yet to have the resident status give reason for deportation," Habeck said in a video address published by the German Economy Ministry on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. Antisemitism shown at demonstrations in Germany is unacceptable and requires a strong political response, including from the Muslim associations, the official added. Habeck also urged Muslims to clearly distance themselves from antisemitism so as not to "undermine their own claims to be tolerant." On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.Since October 7, Germany has banned many pro-Palestine protests in the country. The Government has also permitted schools in Berlin to ban traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves and statements of support of Palestine, including "Free Palestine" stickers. Even before the attack, Germany had placed restrictions on support for Palestine. Earlier this year, the government banned protests commemorating the Palestinian Nakba or "catastrophe" that saw an estimated 700,000 Palestinians removed from their homes during the creation of Israel.

