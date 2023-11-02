https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/gop-rep-thomas-massie-clashes-with-aipac-1114650108.html
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Clashes With AIPAC
Political Misfits discuss multiple Israeli strikes on a Gazan refugee camp that kill hundreds, US President Joe Biden tries to shore up support in rural America and more.
Multiple Israeli strikes on a Gazan refugee camp kill hundreds, and US President Joe Biden tries to shore up support in rural America.
Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the escalation of IDF attacks on Gaza, Latin American countries chilling diplomatic relations with Israel in response to the violence on Gaza, the potential political consequences Joe Biden might face for his support for Israel, the ongoing possibility that the conflict will broaden, Western discussions about assembling an “international peacekeeping force” to occupy Gaza, and the rise of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts in the United States.Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, and senior writer at RT Nebojsa Malic discusses the upcoming elections in Serbia, the role of Kosovo in Serbian politics, how EU membership has lost its luster, and the possibility that current Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic will have to enter into a coalition.Former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses a fight between Republican Congressman Thomas Massie and pro-Israel lobby organization AIPAC, the introduction of a bill in the Senate to overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling on corporate donations to political campaigns, why Americans feel so financially insecure when traditional indicators seem so positive, and whether trends toward labor organization will continue.Author and journalist of the Border Chronicle Todd Miller discusses US southern border crossings exceeding 2 million for the second year in a row, how the demographics of southern border crossings are changing, the economic and political factors driving immigrants to cross the southern border, and how people who live in the borderlands are often left out of conversations about how to manage immigration.The Misfits also discuss the appearance of Donald Trump Jr. at the Trump Organization fraud trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Clashes With AIPAC
04:04 GMT 02.11.2023 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 02.11.2023)
Political Misfits discuss multiple Israeli strikes on a Gazan refugee camp that kill hundreds, US President Joe Biden tries to shore up support in rural America and more.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
