https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/israel-defense-ministry-says-received-3000-tonnes-of-military-aid-since-oct-7-1114671469.html
Israel Defense Ministry Says Received 3,000 Tonnes of Military Aid Since Oct 7
Israel Defense Ministry Says Received 3,000 Tonnes of Military Aid Since Oct 7
The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 100 cargo airships and 5 ships have arrived in Israel, delivering more than 3,000 tonnes of weapons and military equipment, protective equipment and medical equipment since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict.
2023-11-02T15:28+0000
2023-11-02T15:28+0000
2023-11-02T16:00+0000
military
israel
middle east
military aid
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094284377_0:73:1024:649_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff67492cc2713655124bae1a2a467fa.jpg
"As of now, 100 aircraft and 5 ships have delivered to Israel more than 3,000 tonnes of weapons, armored vehicles, protective equipment and body armor, medical equipment and other means," the statement said. The ministry added that it has purchased equipment worth about 10 billion shekels ($2.5 billion) from Israeli enterprises.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/us-house-plans-to-consider-standalone-143bln-israel-aid-bill-despite-bidens-veto-threat-1114653634.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094284377_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_5793e5d93d69fc45207e8f64925d7cae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, palestine-israeli ocnflict, hamas, idf, israeli army, military aid
israel, palestine-israeli ocnflict, hamas, idf, israeli army, military aid
Israel Defense Ministry Says Received 3,000 Tonnes of Military Aid Since Oct 7
15:28 GMT 02.11.2023 (Updated: 16:00 GMT 02.11.2023)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 100 cargo airships and 5 ships have arrived in Israel, delivering more than 3,000 tonnes of weapons and military equipment, protective equipment and medical equipment since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict.
"As of now, 100 aircraft and 5 ships have delivered to Israel more than 3,000 tonnes of weapons, armored vehicles, protective equipment and body armor, medical equipment and other means," the statement said.
The ministry added that it has purchased equipment worth about 10 billion shekels ($2.5 billion) from Israeli enterprises.