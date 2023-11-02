International
Israel Defense Ministry Says Received 3,000 Tonnes of Military Aid Since Oct 7
The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 100 cargo airships and 5 ships have arrived in Israel, delivering more than 3,000 tonnes of weapons and military equipment, protective equipment and medical equipment since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict.
"As of now, 100 aircraft and 5 ships have delivered to Israel more than 3,000 tonnes of weapons, armored vehicles, protective equipment and body armor, medical equipment and other means," the statement said. The ministry added that it has purchased equipment worth about 10 billion shekels ($2.5 billion) from Israeli enterprises.
15:28 GMT 02.11.2023
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 100 cargo airships and 5 ships have arrived in Israel, delivering more than 3,000 tonnes of weapons and military equipment, protective equipment and medical equipment since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict.
"As of now, 100 aircraft and 5 ships have delivered to Israel more than 3,000 tonnes of weapons, armored vehicles, protective equipment and body armor, medical equipment and other means," the statement said.
The ministry added that it has purchased equipment worth about 10 billion shekels ($2.5 billion) from Israeli enterprises.
