International
- Sputnik International, 1920
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/israel-palestine-war-what-comes-next-1114670935.html
Israel-Palestine War: What Comes Next?
Israel-Palestine War: What Comes Next?
How successful is Israel's ground offensive against Hamas? What are the risks of a broader regional escalation? Is the US a direct participant in the conflict? Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins Dimitri Simes Jr. to answer these and other hot questions.
2023-11-02T15:59+0000
2023-11-02T15:59+0000
new rules
radio
ray mcgovern
joe biden
israel
hamas
hezbollah
israeli-palestinian conflict
gaza
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114670569_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_329902f0abbb784c884088bd86783455.jpg
Israel-Palestine War: What Comes Next?
“Biden is not in charge of foreign policy. He’s not making the decisions as President of the United States. Antony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, Jake Sullivan, and Lloyd Austin are the ones really running the show.” - Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity
- Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for SanityThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Simes Dimitri
Simes Dimitri
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114670569_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70aa916683863345331a22bf3e7f7b9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new rules, israeli-palestine conflict, situation in gaza, us interest in israeli-palestine conflict, why does the us support israel, middle east wars, war in gaza
new rules, israeli-palestine conflict, situation in gaza, us interest in israeli-palestine conflict, why does the us support israel, middle east wars, war in gaza

Israel-Palestine War: What Comes Next?

15:59 GMT 02.11.2023
New Rules
Israel-Palestine War: What Comes Next?
Subscribe
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
All materials
How successful is Israel's ground offensive against Hamas? What are the risks of a broader regional escalation? Is the US a direct participant in the conflict? Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins Dimitri Simes Jr. to answer these and other hot questions.

“Biden is not in charge of foreign policy. He’s not making the decisions as President of the United States. Antony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, Jake Sullivan, and Lloyd Austin are the ones really running the show”

- Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала