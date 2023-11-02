https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/israel-palestine-war-what-comes-next-1114670935.html

Israel-Palestine War: What Comes Next?

How successful is Israel's ground offensive against Hamas? What are the risks of a broader regional escalation? Is the US a direct participant in the conflict? Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins Dimitri Simes Jr. to answer these and other hot questions.

Israel-Palestine War: What Comes Next? “Biden is not in charge of foreign policy. He’s not making the decisions as President of the United States. Antony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, Jake Sullivan, and Lloyd Austin are the ones really running the show.” - Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

- Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for SanityThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

