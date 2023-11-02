https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/maiden-flight-of-il-96-400m-russia-expands-its-technological-sovereignty-1114657528.html

Maiden Flight of Il-96-400M: Russia Expands its ‘Technological Sovereignty’

Maiden Flight of Il-96-400M: Russia Expands its ‘Technological Sovereignty’

The Il-96-400M, widely known for its safety, is fitted with a longer fuselage and more powerful engines as compared to its predecessor, the Il-96-300.

Russia's Il-96-400M passenger jet has successfully made its maiden flight, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stated on Thursday.According to Manturov, the Il-96-400M retained the effective characteristics of the Il-96-300 and was also equipped with "new operational and transport capabilities," such as a longer fuselage and more powerful engines.Head of the Russian State Corporation Sergey Chemezov, for his part, stated that the Il-96-400M’s maiden flight indicated that the Russian industry has all the necessary technologies for the construction of wide-body long-haul airliners.The Ilyushin Il-96-400M is a “deeply modernized” modification of the long-haul wide-fuselage passenger airliner Il-96-300. It can carry up to 370 people and has a maximum flight range of 8,100 km (5,000 miles).The Il-96 is widely known as one of the most reliable aircraft of its class in the world. Throughout the history of this aircraft there has not been a single major air accident. The Il-96 is used as the main Russian presidential aircraft.

