International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/moscow-slams-frances-initiative-to-create-coalition-to-fight-hamas-calls-for-talks-1114654451.html
Moscow Slams France's Initiative to Create Coalition to Fight Hamas, Calls For Talks
Moscow Slams France's Initiative to Create Coalition to Fight Hamas, Calls For Talks
France's idea to create an international coalition to fight against the Palestinian movement Hamas could cause further escalation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2023-11-02T03:44+0000
2023-11-02T03:44+0000
world
maria zakharova
emmanuel macron
israel
france
hamas
palestinians
russian foreign ministry
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1f/1114622929_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d10b8bc2077ea2203eb72e414e9b93a1.jpg
On October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed during his visit to Israel to create a regional and international coalition to fight Hamas. The diplomat said that France should support Russia's position on necessity to focus on political and diplomatic ways to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict if it "really wants to contribute" to efforts on stopping violence in the conflict area. "That's why we are calling on Israelis and Palestinians to immediately start direct talks to discuss all disputed issues," Zakharova added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/france-proposes-to-create-regional-international-coalitions-to-fight-hamas---macron-1114449439.html
israel
france
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1f/1114622929_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1df62fd4cc1af45723ba379374ff2790.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
coalition to fight hamas, french plan to fight hamas, russia responds to france,
coalition to fight hamas, french plan to fight hamas, russia responds to france,

Moscow Slams France's Initiative to Create Coalition to Fight Hamas, Calls For Talks

03:44 GMT 02.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / LUDOVIC MARINFrench President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference on the second and last day of a European Union summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on October 27, 2023.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference on the second and last day of a European Union summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on October 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / LUDOVIC MARIN
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's idea to create a coalition against Palestinian movement Hamas is fraught with further escalation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
On October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed during his visit to Israel to create a regional and international coalition to fight Hamas.
"France's idea and bellicose statements by other international actors, which are fueled by increased military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, are supposed to be fraught be with further escalation of military confrontation in the Middle East, internationalization of the conflict and involvement of new players in it," Zakharova said commenting on Macron's initiative.
The diplomat said that France should support Russia's position on necessity to focus on political and diplomatic ways to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict if it "really wants to contribute" to efforts on stopping violence in the conflict area.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2023
World
France Proposes to Create Regional, International Coalitions to Fight Hamas - Macron
24 October, 10:37 GMT
"That's why we are calling on Israelis and Palestinians to immediately start direct talks to discuss all disputed issues," Zakharova added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала