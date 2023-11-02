https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/moscow-slams-frances-initiative-to-create-coalition-to-fight-hamas-calls-for-talks-1114654451.html

Moscow Slams France's Initiative to Create Coalition to Fight Hamas, Calls For Talks

France's idea to create an international coalition to fight against the Palestinian movement Hamas could cause further escalation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed during his visit to Israel to create a regional and international coalition to fight Hamas. The diplomat said that France should support Russia's position on necessity to focus on political and diplomatic ways to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict if it "really wants to contribute" to efforts on stopping violence in the conflict area. "That's why we are calling on Israelis and Palestinians to immediately start direct talks to discuss all disputed issues," Zakharova added.

