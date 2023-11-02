https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/moscow-slams-frances-initiative-to-create-coalition-to-fight-hamas-calls-for-talks-1114654451.html
Moscow Slams France's Initiative to Create Coalition to Fight Hamas, Calls For Talks
France's idea to create an international coalition to fight against the Palestinian movement Hamas could cause further escalation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
On October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed during his visit to Israel to create a regional and international coalition to fight Hamas.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's idea to create a coalition against Palestinian movement Hamas is fraught with further escalation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
On October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed during his visit to Israel to create a regional and international coalition to fight Hamas.
"France's idea and bellicose statements by other international actors, which are fueled by increased military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, are supposed to be fraught be with further escalation of military confrontation in the Middle East, internationalization of the conflict and involvement of new players in it," Zakharova said commenting on Macron's initiative.
The diplomat said that France should support Russia's position on necessity to focus on political and diplomatic ways to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict if it "really wants to contribute" to efforts on stopping violence in the conflict area.
"That's why we are calling on Israelis and Palestinians to immediately start direct talks to discuss all disputed issues," Zakharova added.