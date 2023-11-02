https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/photos-seven-dead-in-western-europe-as-storm-ciaran-brings-record-winds-1114676040.html

Photos: Seven Dead in Western Europe as Storm Ciaran Brings Record Winds

Ahead of its landfall in the UK, Storm Ciaran, an extratropical cyclone, underwent rapid intensification in a manner similar to the sudden strengthening of Hurricane Otis, which impacted Mexico last week as a Category 5 hurricane.

When Storm Ciaran arrived on France’s Atlantic coast early Thursday, it brought winds of up to 118 miles per hour - the equivalent power of a Category 3 hurricane.The violent winds battered homes and businesses, knocking out windows and tearing down trees, causing chaos in western France and Great Britain. According to French authorities, 1.2 million people were without power in the country on Thursday, including half of all homes in Brittany, France’s westernmost province which sits on a peninsula. One gust of wind in Finistère was clocked at 129 miles per hour.At least two people in France have died during the storm, including a truck driver and an elderly man who fell from his balcony in Normandy.The storm has also battered northern Spain, where heavy rains and gale-force winds had a similar destructive effect, killing at least one person. In Belgium, two more have been reported killed in the storm, along with one person in Germany and one in the Netherlands. Hundreds more have been reported injured by the storm across Western Europe.However, the storm’s eye passed over southern England and Wales, where the fierce winds sparked tornado watches, with at least one striking Jersey, one of the islands in the English Channel. More than 127,000 were without power in the UK, but widespread flooding had effectively shut down most forms of transportation. UK media quoted one resident as saying the scale of destruction was “like a disaster movie.”By late Thursday, Ciaran had significantly weakened and its center was over the North Sea, on track to pass through the Skagerrak and hit southwestern Sweden.

