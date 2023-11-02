https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/putin-holds-talks-with-president-of-equatorial-guinea-1114658312.html
Putin Holds Talks With President of Equatorial Guinea
President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has arrived in Moscow for an official state visit. 02.11.2023, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.The high-level negotiations are a vital component of President Mbasogo's official trip to the Russian capital. During this visit, the two leaders have scheduled discussions regarding the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in different areas. Additionally, they aim to explore Russia's efforts in fostering stronger relations with Central African nations.The discussions will particularly focus on Equatorial Guinea’s presidency of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has arrived in Moscow for an official state visit.
