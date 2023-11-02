International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law to stop informing the head of the Council of Europe about the introduction of a state of emergency or martial law in the country, according to the relevant document published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.
In October, the Constitutional Committee and the Committee on International Affairs of the upper house supported this initiative and recommended it for approval. Russia will still have to notify the UN Secretary General about the introduction of the state of emergency or the martial law, according to the document.
Putin Signs Law to Stop Informing Council of Europe on Emergency State in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law to stop informing the head of the Council of Europe about the introduction of a state of emergency or martial law in the country, according to the relevant document published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.
In October, the Constitutional Committee and the Committee on International Affairs of the upper house supported this initiative and recommended it for approval.
Russia will still have to notify the UN Secretary General about the introduction of the state of emergency or the martial law, according to the document.
