Students Walk Out on Hillary Clinton Lecture to Protest Antisemitism Accusations - Reports
Students Walk Out on Hillary Clinton Lecture to Protest Antisemitism Accusations - Reports
A group of Columbia University students walked out of a lecture by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to protest antisemitism accusations brought against some of them for the condemnation of Israel's policy towards Palestine, US news outlet reported.
Last week, a number of Columbia University students were publicly shamed for signing a public statement in which they laid part of the responsibility for the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on "the Israeli extremist government." Photos of the students with the caption "Columbia's Leading Antisemites" were later shown on video screen panels near campus, the newspaper reported. On Wednesday, around 300 students came to hear a lecture on women's role in peacemaking by Clinton and Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs dean Keren Yarhi-Milo. Around an hour into the lecture, nearly 30 students staged a walkout from the class as part of a pre-planned demonstration. The protesters reportedly gathered in the school's common area, urging "immediate legal support for affected students" and "a commitment to student safety, well being and privacy," the newspaper reported. The demonstrators hoped the lecturers would walk past them after the class, but Clinton and Yarhi-Milo left the university building through the back door. The university decided to leave the incident without comment, media reported.
americas
10:34 GMT 02.11.2023 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 02.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Columbia University students walked out of a lecture by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to protest antisemitism accusations brought against some of them for the condemnation of Israel's policy towards Palestine, US news outlet reported.
Last week, a number of Columbia University students were publicly shamed for signing a public statement in which they laid part of the responsibility for the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on "the Israeli extremist government." Photos of the students with the caption "Columbia's Leading Antisemites" were later shown on video screen panels near campus, the newspaper reported.
On Wednesday, around 300 students came to hear a lecture on women's role in peacemaking by Clinton and Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs dean Keren Yarhi-Milo. Around an hour into the lecture, nearly 30 students staged a walkout from the class as part of a pre-planned demonstration.
The protesters reportedly gathered in the school's common area, urging "immediate legal support for affected students" and "a commitment to student safety, well being and privacy," the newspaper reported.
The demonstrators hoped the lecturers would walk past them after the class, but Clinton and Yarhi-Milo left the university building through the back door. The university decided to leave the incident without comment, media reported.
