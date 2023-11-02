https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/un-human-rights-official-resigns-over-gaza-conflict-1114654775.html

UN Human Rights Official Resigns Over Gaza Conflict

A United Nations human rights official has resigned over the Gaza conflict, arguing that Israel is committing a "textbook case of genocide".

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukrainian political instability. Time magazine has a news story that implies that the Ukraine conflict is lost for the US neocon project. Regis Tremblay says that the war is lost, and the Russians are becoming more and more confident. He thinks that President Zelensky will either leave the country or flee. Also, NATO is falling apart.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Russia. The Washington Post reports that Russia and China are casting the US as a world agent of instability. Mark Sleboda says that the instability created by the US Empire is apparent. He says that the US, thinking that they have the right to solve political problems around the world through coercion, causes instability.EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US foreign policy in the Middle East has gone awry, and the Empire is no longer able to isolate Iran. Elijah Magnier says that none of the events would have happened in the Middle East without the US war with Russia and Ukraine. He says it made other nations free to liberate themselves from the Empire.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss political blowback from the Israeli-Gaza conflict. A United Nations human rights official has resigned over the Gaza conflict, arguing that Israel is committing a "textbook case of genocide". Jon Jeter thinks that Joe Biden is done for after this Middle Eastern conflict. Also, he questions whether the UN will survive this event as there is a new discussion about its importance and effectiveness.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The isolated United States continue backing atrocities in Gaza. Medea Benjamin argues that she was arrested at a Senate hearing for protesting US support for the conflict in Gaza. She says that not a single Senator has voted in favor of a ceasefire.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss US domestic politics. The political support for Florida governor Ron DeSantis has dissipated. Misty Winston says that his campaign has always gone through an identity crisis as he has run as the alternative to Trump. She also says that Joe Biden is in deep trouble thanks to his foreign policy.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has bombed Jabalia, Palestinian refugee camp. Robert Fantina notes that this is a UN refugee camp and this act is "genocide". Also, he argues that the US government says that its allies are not required to follow international law, but its adversaries must.Part 1Part 2The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

