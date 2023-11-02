https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/us-to-ensure-russian-apec-participation-appropriate-in-line-with-sanctions---state-dept-1114654118.html

US to Ensure Russian APEC Participation 'Appropriate,' In Line With Sanctions - State Dept

Russian participation at the APEC Ministerial Meeting in San Francisco will be in accordance with US sanctions placed on the country, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"We will, of course, work towards having appropriate participation of all APEC economies - including from Russia... We don’t have any updates on Leaders’-level attendees," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. "We have been clear that participating in APEC 2023 will be in accordance with US law and regulations, including with respect to sanctions." The US is hosting the APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in San Francisco on November 14-15 as part of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. Late last year, the US confirmed that Russia would be invited to the event.

