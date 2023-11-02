https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/vladimir-putin-signs-bill-revoking-ratification-of-ctbt-1114657904.html

Vladimir Putin Signs Bill Revoking Ratification of CTBT

Vladimir Putin Signs Bill Revoking Ratification of CTBT

Moscow has previously made it clear that Russia's possible refusal to ratify the CTBT does not mean that it intends to conduct nuclear tests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the bill to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), according to the relevant document published on the official legal information portal on Thursday.Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin later said the lower house would take up the issue at its next session in a mirror response to the US move.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, told reporters at the time that Russia's possible refusal to ratify the CTBT "does not mean a declaration of intention to conduct nuclear tests.The document has not yet entered into force because eight countries have not ratified the treaty, including China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and the United States.Withdrawal from the CTBT is possible only in the event of emergencies threatening the supreme interests of the Member State and upon six months' notice.

