Vucic Will Not Form Cabinet With Anti-Western Party, Will Maintain Relations With Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he does not plan to form a cabinet with the Serbian Radical Party, but plans to maintain traditional relations with China and Russia

Vucic on Wednesday signed a decree to dissolve the Serbian National Assembly (parliament) and set early parliamentary elections in the country for December 17. Along with them, municipal elections in 65 cities and areas, including Belgrade, as well in the autonomous region of Vojvodina, will be held. In the afternoon, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) began collecting signatures across the country to register with the Republican Election Commission for the upcoming campaign. According to Serbian law, a party or movement must provide 10,000 voter signatures. The president came to put his signature in the Belgrade district of Zemun, which is considered a stronghold of the SRP, which Vucic and ex-Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic left in 2008 and created the SPP. “The radicals and I will not form a government because we have significant differences in programs. We think Serbia should maintain its European path, as well as its traditional relations with Russia, China and all others. But we dare not, do not want and will not reject the European path, as the radicals did," Vucic told reporters.

