https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/vucic-will-not-form-cabinet-with-anti-western-party-will-maintain-relations-with-russia-1114654254.html
Vucic Will Not Form Cabinet With Anti-Western Party, Will Maintain Relations With Russia
Vucic Will Not Form Cabinet With Anti-Western Party, Will Maintain Relations With Russia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he does not plan to form a cabinet with the Serbian Radical Party, but plans to maintain traditional relations with China and Russia
2023-11-02T02:40+0000
2023-11-02T02:40+0000
2023-11-02T02:40+0000
world
aleksandar vucic
russia
serbia
tomislav nikolic
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110902341_0:0:2389:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_3bf7c201dcebce7aa304b6be8e31588a.jpg
Vucic on Wednesday signed a decree to dissolve the Serbian National Assembly (parliament) and set early parliamentary elections in the country for December 17. Along with them, municipal elections in 65 cities and areas, including Belgrade, as well in the autonomous region of Vojvodina, will be held. In the afternoon, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) began collecting signatures across the country to register with the Republican Election Commission for the upcoming campaign. According to Serbian law, a party or movement must provide 10,000 voter signatures. The president came to put his signature in the Belgrade district of Zemun, which is considered a stronghold of the SRP, which Vucic and ex-Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic left in 2008 and created the SPP. “The radicals and I will not form a government because we have significant differences in programs. We think Serbia should maintain its European path, as well as its traditional relations with Russia, China and all others. But we dare not, do not want and will not reject the European path, as the radicals did," Vucic told reporters.
russia
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110902341_0:0:2283:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_8d1b0825bf72b92973de445966216911.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
serbian elections, serbian government, serbian radical party
serbian elections, serbian government, serbian radical party
Vucic Will Not Form Cabinet With Anti-Western Party, Will Maintain Relations With Russia
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he does not plan to form a future cabinet with the anti-Western and pro-Russian Serbian Radical Party (SRP) of Vojislav Seselj, but at the same time plans to maintain traditional relations with Russia and China on the way to the European Union.
Vucic on Wednesday signed a decree to dissolve the Serbian National Assembly (parliament) and set early parliamentary elections in the country for December 17. Along with them, municipal elections in 65 cities and areas, including Belgrade, as well in the autonomous region of Vojvodina, will be held.
In the afternoon, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP) began collecting signatures across the country to register with the Republican Election Commission for the upcoming campaign. According to Serbian law, a party or movement must provide 10,000 voter signatures. The president came to put his signature in the Belgrade district of Zemun, which is considered a stronghold of the SRP, which Vucic and ex-Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic left in 2008 and created the SPP.
“The radicals and I will not form a government because we have significant differences in programs. We think Serbia should maintain its European path, as well as its traditional relations with Russia, China and all others. But we dare not, do not want and will not reject the European path, as the radicals did," Vucic told reporters.