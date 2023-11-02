https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/zelensky-plays-second-fiddle-to-us-amid-financing-concerns-1114647953.html
Zelensky Plays Second Fiddle to US Amid Financing Concerns
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's failed efforts to make Kiev a top priority for Washington.
Zelensky Plays Second Fiddle to U.S. Amid Financing Concerns
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to сartoonist and сo-рost of The Final Countdown Ted Rall about US President Joe Biden's attempts to move the first Democratic primary from New Hampshire to South Carolina, a push that has since backfired against him.In the second hour, lawyer, journalist and author Dimitri Lascaris joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza and the massive number of casualties caused by the heavy bombardment from air and land.In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams to talk about House Speaker Mike Johnson's attempt to pass a stand alone bill on Israel funding, a move that faces heavy resistance from Democrats.Later in the hour, former CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou discussed the case of three men in Michigan, who are facing charges related to the planned kidnapping of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The three men were quietly moved from a Michigan prison to the federal system, which has left many perturbed over the reasoning and decision to move them out of state.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Zelensky Plays Second Fiddle to US Amid Financing Concerns
04:02 GMT 02.11.2023 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 02.11.2023)
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to сartoonist and сo-рost of The Final Countdown Ted Rall about US President Joe Biden's attempts to move the first Democratic primary from New Hampshire to South Carolina, a push that has since backfired against him.
In the second hour, lawyer, journalist and author Dimitri Lascaris joined Fault Lines to discuss the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza and the massive number of casualties caused by the heavy bombardment from air and land.
In the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams to talk about House Speaker Mike Johnson's attempt to pass a stand alone bill on Israel funding, a move that faces heavy resistance from Democrats.
Later in the hour, former CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou discussed the case of three men in Michigan, who are facing charges related to the planned kidnapping of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The three men were quietly moved from a Michigan prison to the federal system, which has left many perturbed over the reasoning and decision to move them out of state.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM