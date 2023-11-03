International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her guests discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, Tucker Carlson visiting Assange in prison, and how the American warmongers that do not represent the entire country want all foreign aid tied together.
America Says It's Not Time for a Ceasefire Yet
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her guests discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, Tucker Carlson visiting Assange in prison, and how the American warmongers that do not represent the entire country want all foreign aid tied together.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier, veteran war correspondent and writer about the possibility of Hezbollah joining this conflict against Israel, Israel is afraid of a wider war, and the world is asking when Israel will stop attacking Gaza. Elijah talked about America's lack of empathy for the Palestinian people and criticized their question of Egypt's denial to accept refugees from Gaza.Next, Rachel spoke with Koffi Kouakou, Africa analyst and senior research fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg about Africa's voice of opposition to the situation in Gaza, rumors of gold deposits found in Uganda, and the West trying to pressure African nations to change their values on LGBT laws. Koffi commented on Niger's government stance on the US military in their country and the West upset with African countries turning towards China and Russia.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Misty Winston, political activist, organizer, and radio host about Tucker Carlson's visit to Belmarsh prison, the power of the Israeli lobby, and the narrative loss on Israel's side. Misty talked about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack on anti-Israel protests and Zionism exposed to the major public.Rachel spoke with Tom Luongo, geopolitical analyst about the House Speaker decoupling Ukraine aid and Israel aid, the failed war on terror, and the government officials in Washington DC do not work for the American people. Tom spoke about the tone deafness that comes from Washington DC and how the US government works for other the highest bidder, and not the American people.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her guests discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, Tucker Carlson visiting Assange in prison, and how the American warmongers that do not represent the entire country want all foreign aid tied together.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier, veteran war correspondent and writer about the possibility of Hezbollah joining this conflict against Israel, Israel is afraid of a wider war, and the world is asking when Israel will stop attacking Gaza. Elijah talked about America's lack of empathy for the Palestinian people and criticized their question of Egypt's denial to accept refugees from Gaza.

Next, Rachel spoke with Koffi Kouakou, Africa analyst and senior research fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies at the University of Johannesburg about Africa's voice of opposition to the situation in Gaza, rumors of gold deposits found in Uganda, and the West trying to pressure African nations to change their values on LGBT laws. Koffi commented on Niger's government stance on the US military in their country and the West upset with African countries turning towards China and Russia.

In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Misty Winston, political activist, organizer, and radio host about Tucker Carlson's visit to Belmarsh prison, the power of the Israeli lobby, and the narrative loss on Israel's side. Misty talked about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's attack on anti-Israel protests and Zionism exposed to the major public.

Rachel spoke with Tom Luongo, geopolitical analyst about the House Speaker decoupling Ukraine aid and Israel aid, the failed war on terror, and the government officials in Washington DC do not work for the American people. Tom spoke about the tone deafness that comes from Washington DC and how the US government works for other the highest bidder, and not the American people.
