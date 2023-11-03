https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/biden-goes-rural-1114669983.html
Biden Goes Rural
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Republican attempt to pass a standalone bill for Israeli funding.
Biden Goes Rural
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed the latest developments in Gaza, President Biden's trip to "rural America" and more.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and co-host of Final Countdown Angie Wong about US President Joe Biden's trip to "rural America" to garner support from locals in states like Minnesota and Michigan.In the second hour, host of Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict, as the Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) continue their push inside the isolated Palestinian territory.In the final hour, Fault Lines talked to former Colorado State Senator and political commentator Ted Harvey about the large migrant convoy that is currently making its way from central Mexico to the United States' southern border.Later in the hour, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Nebojsa Malic spoke to Fault Lines about the political situation in Serbia, following the Serbian President's decision to dissolve parliament.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Goes Rural
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed the latest developments in Gaza, President Biden's trip to "rural America" and more.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and co-host of Final Countdown Angie Wong about US President Joe Biden's trip to "rural America" to garner support from locals in states like Minnesota and Michigan.
In the second hour, host of Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict, as the Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) continue their push inside the isolated Palestinian territory.
In the final hour, Fault Lines talked to former Colorado State Senator and political commentator Ted Harvey about the large migrant convoy that is currently making its way from central Mexico to the United States' southern border.
Later in the hour, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Nebojsa Malic spoke to Fault Lines about the political situation in Serbia, following the Serbian President's decision to dissolve parliament.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM