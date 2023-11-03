https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/biden-goes-rural-1114669983.html

Biden Goes Rural

Biden Goes Rural

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Republican attempt to pass a standalone bill for Israeli funding.

2023-11-03T04:01+0000

2023-11-03T04:01+0000

2023-11-03T10:01+0000

fault lines

serbia

us

gaza

israel

mexico

migrants

palestine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114669824_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b08ebbb024fb1a39301c184cf1b4f4ee.png

Biden Goes Rural On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed the latest developments in Gaza, President Biden's trip to "rural America" and more.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and co-host of Final Countdown Angie Wong about US President Joe Biden's trip to "rural America" to garner support from locals in states like Minnesota and Michigan.In the second hour, host of Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict, as the Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) continue their push inside the isolated Palestinian territory.In the final hour, Fault Lines talked to former Colorado State Senator and political commentator Ted Harvey about the large migrant convoy that is currently making its way from central Mexico to the United States' southern border.Later in the hour, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Nebojsa Malic spoke to Fault Lines about the political situation in Serbia, following the Serbian President's decision to dissolve parliament.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

serbia

gaza

israel

mexico

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, biden's trip to rural america, biden re-election campaign 2024, bill for israeli funding, why does the us support israel, gaza-israel conflict, situation in gaza, us southern border, migration crisis in the us