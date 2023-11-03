https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/blinken-holds-press-conference-in-tel-aviv-after-talks-with-israeli-government-1114689490.html

Blinken Holds Press Conference in Tel Aviv After Talks With Israeli Government

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arived in Tel Aviv to meet with the Israeli government.

Sputnik presents live coverage as Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, addresses the media after his meetings with the Israeli government on Friday, November 3rd.Blinken is expected to address the current situation in Israel and Gaza amid the ongoing war with Hamas.Discussions with Israeli authorities are expected to have included humanitarian aid for Gaza, the US call to "minimize harm to civilians," and the prevention of the conflict from spreading throughout the region. Blinken will also visit Amman, Jordan, before heading to Japan, South Korea and India.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

