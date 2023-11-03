https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/death-toll-of-journalists-covering-gaza-conflict-rises-to-36-highest-in-cpjs-history---committee-1114679274.html

Death Toll Of Journalists Covering Gaza Conflict Rises to 36, Highest In CPJ's History - Committee

At least 36 journalists have been killed as a result of the war between Palestine and Israel, the Committee to Protect Journalists said. It is the highest of any conflict since the CPJ has been tracking journalist fatalities.

Earlier in the week, CPJ said that at least 31 journalists have died since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The CPJ says that nine additional journalists are missing or currently detained and another eight were injured during the conflict. It notes that 31 of the slain journalists were Palestinian, while four were Israeli and one was Lebanese.The vast majority of the journalists were killed by Israeli airstrikes, according to the CPJ. Four of the 36 journalists were reportedly killed during Hamas attacks and three more were shot inside Gaza, though the CPJ does not note which side allegedly fired the shots.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.As Israel's ground invasion of Gaza intensifies, Israel has told media outlets that it cannot guarantee the safety of journalists working in the area.

