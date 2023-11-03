https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/fm-lavrov-holds-talks-with-kuwaiti-counterpart--1114686788.html

Lavrov Holds Talks With Kuwaiti Top Diplomat

Earlier Russian officials said that Moscow plans to establish a visa-free travel system for Kuwait to boost economic ties with Mideast country.

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russia's diplomacy chief Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah. The ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relations and international politics.Kuwait is a wealthy economy that controls about 6% of the world's oil reserves. Hydrocarbons account for more than half of Kuwait's GDP and dominate its exports. The Al-Sabah dynasty has successfully reigned over the country since the 18th century.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

