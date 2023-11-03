https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/hezbollah-chief-hassan-nasrallah-delivers-speech-in-beirut-1114693537.html

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Delivers Speech in Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary General paid a special tribute to Lebanese militants killed on Lebanon-Israel border.

Sputnik goes live as Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech in Beirut on Friday, November 3. The event is a tribute to the Lebanese fighters who lost their lives during a clash of gunfire on the border with Israel. In recent weeks, the tensions between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Hezbollah militant group have escalated significantly, leading Israel to carry out urgent evacuations of several border villages.This is Nasrallah's first speech since the unprecedented attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. According to Israeli officials, about 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.Israel retaliated with multiple airstrikes and a ground incursion into Gaza, targeted at Hamas locations. Palestinian officials have reported thousands of deaths. Hamas has been branded as a terrorist organization by Israel and its closest allies, such as the US and the EU.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

