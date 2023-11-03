https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/hezbollah-chief-hassan-nasrallah-delivers-speech-in-beirut-1114693537.html
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Delivers Speech in Beirut
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Delivers Speech in Beirut
Hezbollah Secretary General paid a special tribute to Lebanese militants killed on Lebanon-Israel border.
2023-11-03T13:20+0000
2023-11-03T13:20+0000
2023-11-03T13:20+0000
world
middle east
hassan nasrallah
israel
beirut
palestine
hezbollah
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101672/38/1016723893_0:140:2931:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_44423cc9279c2473bcf7a35ffe89b90d.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech in Beirut on Friday, November 3. The event is a tribute to the Lebanese fighters who lost their lives during a clash of gunfire on the border with Israel. In recent weeks, the tensions between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Hezbollah militant group have escalated significantly, leading Israel to carry out urgent evacuations of several border villages.This is Nasrallah's first speech since the unprecedented attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. According to Israeli officials, about 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.Israel retaliated with multiple airstrikes and a ground incursion into Gaza, targeted at Hamas locations. Palestinian officials have reported thousands of deaths. Hamas has been branded as a terrorist organization by Israel and its closest allies, such as the US and the EU.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
israel
beirut
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101672/38/1016723893_179:0:2750:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_7ffcab2b25e2c8bb7c5908715eb6b8d5.jpg
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Delivers Speech in Beirut
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Delivers Speech in Beirut
2023-11-03T13:20+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hezbollah, nasrallah, hezbolla chief, middle east, palestine-israel conflict, nasrallah speech, lebanon, beirut
hezbollah, nasrallah, hezbolla chief, middle east, palestine-israel conflict, nasrallah speech, lebanon, beirut
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Delivers Speech in Beirut
Hezbollah Secretary General paid a special tribute to Lebanese militants killed on Lebanon-Israel border.
Sputnik goes live as Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech in Beirut on Friday, November 3.
The event is a tribute to the Lebanese fighters who lost their lives during a clash of gunfire on the border with Israel. In recent weeks, the tensions between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Hezbollah militant group have escalated significantly, leading Israel to carry out urgent evacuations of several border villages.
This is Nasrallah's first speech since the unprecedented attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. According to Israeli officials, about 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.
Israel retaliated with multiple airstrikes and a ground incursion into Gaza, targeted at Hamas locations. Palestinian officials have reported thousands of deaths. Hamas has been branded as a terrorist organization by Israel and its closest allies, such as the US and the EU.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.