Israel Presses Forward in Gaza While Arab World Unifies in Support of Palestine

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics, including the ongoing ground incursion of Gaza.

The show kicks off with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa breaking down the latest out of Gaza, how Arab World leaders are supporting Palestine, the ongoing Israeli ground operation, and the future of Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.Then, owner and CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz joins The Final Countdown to discuss Joe Biden's tour of rural America.The second hour begins with retired US Navy captain Armen Kurdian joining to discuss the 7,000-person migrant caravan approaching the southern border and the Biden administration's response.The show closes with Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on RFK Jr. 's burgeoning performance in the polls and monetary support from past Trump donors.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

