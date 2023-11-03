https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/israel-presses-forward-in-gaza-while-arab-world-unifies-in-support-of-palestine-1114672607.html
Israel Presses Forward in Gaza While Arab World Unifies in Support of Palestine
Israel Presses Forward in Gaza While Arab World Unifies in Support of Palestine
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics, including the ongoing ground incursion of Gaza.
2023-11-03T04:03+0000
2023-11-03T04:03+0000
2023-11-03T11:52+0000
the final countdown
gaza
israel
palestine
joe biden
migration
robert f. kennedy jr
2024 us presidential election
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114672450_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_434af9f9c7499bbafee6947b51be43b0.jpg
Israel Presses Forward in Gaza While Arab World Unifies in Support of Palestine
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics, including the ongoing ground invasion of Gaza.
The show kicks off with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa breaking down the latest out of Gaza, how Arab World leaders are supporting Palestine, the ongoing Israeli ground operation, and the future of Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.Then, owner and CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz joins The Final Countdown to discuss Joe Biden's tour of rural America.The second hour begins with retired US Navy captain Armen Kurdian joining to discuss the 7,000-person migrant caravan approaching the southern border and the Biden administration's response.The show closes with Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on RFK Jr. 's burgeoning performance in the polls and monetary support from past Trump donors.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114672450_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3254163adec7b6b89040803372008c41.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, situation in gaza, arab leaders support palestine, israeli ground invasion, the future of netanyahu, migrant crisis at southern border
the final countdown, situation in gaza, arab leaders support palestine, israeli ground invasion, the future of netanyahu, migrant crisis at southern border
Israel Presses Forward in Gaza While Arab World Unifies in Support of Palestine
04:03 GMT 03.11.2023 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 03.11.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a plethora of topics, including the ongoing ground incursion of Gaza.
The show kicks off with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa breaking down the latest out of Gaza, how Arab World leaders are supporting Palestine, the ongoing Israeli ground operation, and the future of Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.
Then, owner and CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz joins The Final Countdown to discuss Joe Biden's tour of rural America.
The second hour begins with retired US Navy captain Armen Kurdian joining to discuss the 7,000-person migrant caravan approaching the southern border and the Biden administration's response.
The show closes with Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on RFK Jr. 's burgeoning performance in the polls and monetary support from past Trump donors.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM