https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/israels-activities-in-gaza-had-specific-elements-of-genocide---ex-un-official-1114679818.html

Israel's Activities in Gaza Had Specific Elements of Genocide - Ex-UN Official

Israel's Activities in Gaza Had Specific Elements of Genocide - Ex-UN Official

The former director of the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights Craig Mokhiber, told Sputnik that actions taken by Israel in Gaza have elements of Genocide, including "the wholesale slaughter of Palestinian civilians."

2023-11-03T02:10+0000

2023-11-03T02:10+0000

2023-11-03T02:10+0000

world

palestine

gaza

the united nations (un)

hamas

sputnik

palestine

israel

craig mokhiber

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114637092_0:0:3046:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_89b6b74d47329fc0b72de2150e454e10.jpg

On Tuesday, a letter by Mokhiber to Volker Turk, High Commissioner for Human Rights, was made public, which explained that the UN high-ranking diplomat resigned over the organization's stance on the war between Israel and Hamas. Mokhiber stopped working at the organization on November 1. Mokhiber pointed out that following the escalation in October, the world has been witnessing "the wholesale slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza", while the United Nations has totally failed to respond effectively to the situation and noted that a humanitarian ceasefire was blocked by the United States in the Security Council. Commenting on his decision to resign, Mokhiber stressed that his criticism wasn't of the overall UN - he was always very proud of heroic work by the humanitarian workers in Palestine, the human rights monitors in Palestine, the independent UN Human Rights mechanisms have been absolutely heroic - but he criticized that these workers "have been abandoned by the political side of the UN." For the past 30 years, the UN "has grown increasingly weak in its approach to the Middle East," he explained. "It has dropped its emphasis of international human rights law and international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, and instead has moved into this very amorphous political approach that defers to Israel as the occupying power, defers to Western states that are allied with Israel." Therefore, he went on to say, there has been the continuous worsening of the situation in Israel and Palestine, especially over the course of the last 30 years. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel announced it is expanding ground operations in Gaza to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/un-denounces-israeli-bombing-of-gaza-refugee-camp-as-possible-war-crime-1114653144.html

palestine

gaza

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

genocide in gaza, israel committing genocide, un director resigns over israel, israel-palestine war